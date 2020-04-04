WOODBURY -- Two Woodubry senior living communities have confirmed COVID-19 infections, according to a list released Saturday , April 4, by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The cases include six at Stonecrest, located off Radio Drive near Central Park, and at least one at Saint Therese of Woodbury, off Bailey Road near East Ridge High School.

Three residents in the Stonecrest assisted living complex have COVID-19, campus administrator Janel M. Miller confirmed in an April 4 statement. Two of the resident have self-quarantined in their apartments, and a third has been hospitalized.

Two residents in their memory care facility also tested positive. for the respiratory illness.

“We have implemented COVID precautions throughout the memory care residential area by encouraging residents to stay in their rooms and ensuring that staff use all appropriate personal protective equipment as they provide care and support,” according to the statement from Stonecrest.

A part-time employee at Stonecrest also tested positive.

“This employee has not worked for almost two weeks and was not symptomatic in the health screen of their last shift," according to the statement. "The employee is recovering at home until they are well and cleared to return to work."

A person who answered the phone at Saint Therese declined to comment, but the facility's inclusion on the list means that they have a least one COVID-19 infection.

The cases should not be viewed as evidence of lapses or deficiencies at these facilities, state Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said.

“That is not to suggest that facilities are not doing the right things by their residents," she said.. "Just because a facility is on the list that doesn’t mean they’ve dropped the ball."

She said they are providing advice and support to the facilities.

"Right from the beginning we have been giving that information and guidance...We’ve been working with the facilities from the very beginning.”

Her advice to those with loved ones at these facilities?

“They need to talk with the facility and determine what’s best for their family member,” she said.

If a congregate living facility goes 14 days with no new associated cases, they could be taken off the list, Ehresmann said.

Other Washington County senior living communities announced Saturday to have cases of COVID-19 are the Encore at Mathomedi and Boutswell’s Landing in Oak Park Heights. Boustwell’s Landing and Stonecrest are owned by Presbyterian Homes & Services.

In response to public pressure, the state health department released the names of the 47 congregate care communities in Minnesota where at least one resident has fallen ill from the new coronavirus.

The list of cases does not differentiate among residents, staff or contractors. However, Ehresmann told reporters April 4 that the total includes 59 residential and 26 worker/staff infections. There have been nine total deaths.

The list includes communities with at least 10 people.

