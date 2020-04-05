First COVID-19 hospitalization in Goodhue County

RED WING — A Goodhue County resident in their 40s is the first confirmed COVID-19 patient in the county to require hospitalization for the respiratory illness, the county health department announced Sunday, April 5. No other details about the patient or their condition were made available Sunday. Health departments do not identify COVID-19 patients in accordance with privacy laws.

The hospitalized resident was one of two lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases announced Sunday. The other was a resident in their 50s with known exposure to another confirmed case, according to Goodhue County Health and Human Services.

The new cases increased the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county to 10. Three of the patients no longer require isolation, the health department said.

28% of confirmed Wisconsin COVID-19 cases require hospitalization

There were 588 Wisconsites hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, April 4, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. That represents just under 28% of all lab-confirmed cases of the respiratory illness in the state.

There were 2,112 positive test results and 23,859 that tested negative as of Saturday, as well as 56 associated deaths.

Locally, as of Saturday, April 4:

Pierce County had 7 confirmed cases and 166 negative test results

Minnesota death toll grows by 5 — including Dakota, Washington county residents

Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday, April 5, announced five additional deaths in the state associated with COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 29. Among them was a 90-year-old Washington County resident and 83-year-old Dakota County resident.

“We can never forget that these numbers are in fact beloved family members, friends and neighbors who are mourned,” Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “We express our condolences and our commitment to continuing the work of protecting Minnesotans the best we can. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”

The announcement included confirmation of 70 new cases of the respiratory illness, for a cumulative total of 935 cases to date. Of the new cases,

7 are Dakota County residents,

residents, 2 are Goodhue County residents, and

residents, and 8 are Washington County residents.

There were 106 cases requiring hospitalization as of Sunday, with 48 of the patients in intensive care. Of the 935 confirmed cases in the state since Jan. 20, 2020, the health department said 451 patients no longer require isolation.

CDC recommends homemade masks when going out in public

On Friday, April 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended use of homemade masks for everyone when out in the community, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain such as in grocery stores and pharmacies.

Throughout the nation, many positive cases of COVID-19 lack symptoms. Even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in a close distance of each other, even if those people are not showing symptoms.

More information at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

