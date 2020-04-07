Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its daily COVID-19 summary for April 7, showing a growing number of positive tests for the respiratory illness and associated deaths.

According to the summary:

There had been a total of 2,578 positive test results for COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Tuesday, April 7. That's a one-day increase of 138 confirmed cases.

A total of 28,512 tests had come back negative for the disease.

There were 92 deaths from COVID-19 in the state as of April 6, an increase of 15 since the day before.

Statewide, approximately 29% of confirmed COVID-19 cases required hospitalization.

The number of lab-confirmed cases in Pierce and St. Croix counties remained at seven each, according to the health department.

MORE WISCONSIN NEWS: Roundup of western Wisconsin candidate Q&As for April 7 spring election | Aerial photo: Downtown Hudson under COVID-19

Questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19 can be directed to:

Text: COVID19 to 211-211,

Visit: 211Wisconsin.org, or

Call: 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.

We've compiled a list of businesses around the region still open and offering services. Find it by clicking the image below: