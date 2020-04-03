HASTINGS, Minn. — If you asked Angie Geister to tell you one thing she remembers about birthday parties for her dad, Wyman Johnson, she would say how he'd tell people his birthday was April 1, but that no one would believe him.

“None of his friends ever believed him when he said it was his birthday because it was April Fools' Day,” she said.

So when a procession of decorated cars drove by his house, he was totally surprised by it all.

“It was April Fools' Day. That made his day too because every time he’d tell people, ‘Oh yeah, it’s my birthday,’ they’d be like, ‘Oh, yeah right. It’s your birthday. It’s April Fools' Day,’” Geister said. “He’d be like, ‘No really, it’s my birthday.’”

Normally, his family puts on a big birthday gathering for him each year. The celebration usually includes a big barbecue, but due to social distancing recommendations, they decided against it.

"My brother-in-law and I were talking, and we thought maybe we could get some family and friends together and do a birthday parade," Geister said.

They began the planning process for that and soon found the Facebook group "Hastings MN Covid-19 Birthday Parades," which they contacted to put Johnson on the list.

Cars and trucks decorated with bows gathered at the Coborn's parking lot before heading out to wish him a happy birthday. The theme was classic cars since Wyman’s a retired car mechanic. A blue Chevrolet Nova 2 and a Corvette were among a few classic cars that took part in the parade.

The challenge though was making sure Wyman didn’t catch on to what was happening.

“In the meantime, to make sure my dad was out there for the parade, me and my family went out there and were sitting around the garage,” Geister said. “My family was texting back and forth about when they’d be on their way.”

Soon a long line of cars made their way down 160th Street and greeted Wyman and his family with a flurry of horn honks and birthday well-wishes. Those who weren't staying continued down the road, while family members and friends pulled into their second driveway to turn around.

“It was fun because of the hard times right now and not being able to celebrate,” Geister said. “Everyone’s kind of depressed and has anxiety about it, so it was good to get everyone involved.”

In keeping with social distancing guidelines, Wyman’s family dropped his presents and cards off in the middle of the yard before going back to their cars.