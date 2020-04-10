Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, April 10, cautioned residents to expect a growing number of COVID-19 infections in the state and a surge on the health care system. The state’s top priority is to make sure health care providers have the resources needed to respond to the pandemic, he said.

The state announced a program to bring in volunteers and retired health care workers to support the response. Active and retired health care workers can sign up through the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry, or WEAVR, to be assigned to clinical roles where needed. Non-licensed volunteers can fill non-clinical support roles. All volunteers will undergo a background check.

“Our effort to build this volunteer effort is one of the many proactive measures that we are taking to plan for that surge of acute cases that are projected to hit our health care systems in the coming weeks,” Evers said during the Friday COVID-19 media briefing.

The state also announced Thursday the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will set up a COVID-19 alternative care facility at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee.

There were 3,068 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Friday, an increase of 183 cases from the day before, said Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The death toll was at 128.

Locally, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 have remained at seven in both Pierce and St. Croix counties for the past several days, according to the state health department.

The state started reporting COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity, Palm announced Friday. Consistent with what other states reported this week, African Americans in Wisconsin have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic, including accounting for 44% of COVID-19 deaths as of April 10.

“COVID-19 is making more visible the health disparities that already exist in our state,” Palm said, “and we must work to end these disparities.”

The governor additionally said Friday the state added more than 120 contact tracers, the people who help local health departments identify residents who may have come in contact with an infected individual.

DHS will work with local health departments to track individuals potentially exposed to COVID-19 during Tuesday’s spring election and presidential preference primary, Evers said.

“I was impressed by the efforts taken by local clerks, poll workers and our National Guard members, and the voters themselves, to keep each other as safe as possible,” Evers said. “But we must be prepared.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 can take up to two weeks to develop.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.