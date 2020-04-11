Lost in a day for discussion of the complex modeling used to inform Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's extension of a stay-at-home order was the belief that the 1,334 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state likely represent just 1% of the real total.

"We've fitted the model with actual Minnesota deaths," said State Health Economist Stefan Gildemeister during a Friday, April 10 webinar for reporters that can now be viewed on YouTube. "And what we've learned from that is, we think we're farther along in the epidemic, and that there are many more infected patients out there than we've estimated it to be."

Working backwards from the known coronavirus death count in Minnesota, state economists now believe the true case count in state requires them to "multiply the confirmed cases by 100," Gildemeister said, a calculation meaning that the state case count is likely 133,400.

It's a lot, but also just over 2% of the state's 5.6 million residents. Health officials generally believe that well over half of the population needs to have developed antibodies in order for herd immunity to begin weakening outbreaks.

As the first in state health officials' many planned overtures to show the public their math, the tutorial highlighted a host of small surprises. As Walz mentioned earlier in the week, health officials now believe the virus is far more transmissible than realized, with each person infected likely infecting four other persons while they are contagious.

Seven more Minnesotans died from the coronavirus, the health department reported, and 94 more were confirmed to have the illness.

North Dakota

COVID-19 has claimed another life in North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum said at a news conference Friday at the state capitol.

A woman in her 70s with underlying health issues died due to the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, bringing the number of people who have died in the state to seven.

No further details were given, pending notification of the family.

On Thursday, a Stark County man died from the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the North Dakota Department of Health confirmed an additional nine people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 278 positive cases in the state; 105 have recovered from the respiratory illness.

Among the state’s cases include a boy between the ages of 0-9 in Burleigh County, the cause is under investigation.

South Dakota

A public health emergency will be declared for Minnehaha County following an outbreak of the coronavirus in a Sioux Falls meat packing plant.

Approximately 190 positive cases of COVID-19 can be attributed to the outbreak at Smithfield Foods, a pork plant employing about 3,700 workers, according to Gov. Kristi Noem.

Noem said she has directed South Dakota’s Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon to declare the emergency after confirming more than 80 Smithfield Food employees had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 8.

Statewide, South Dakota saw an increase of 89 positive cases for a total of 536. Recoveries reached 177. There are 352 active cases within the state.

Wisconsin

The state Department of Health Services announced Friday there are 3,068 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

According to figures from DHS, 128 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

Around the region

North Dakota is in the process of finalizing its projection modeling plan with a potential release early next week.

Mayo Clinic is rolling out a plan of spending reductions, including payroll cuts, that will touch many of Mayo's 70,000 employees across all of its sites, including Mayo Clinic Health System sites and the campuses in Rochester, Florida and Arizona. The plan is designed to bring down a $3 billion loss that financial projections show would occur by year-end without any adjustments, and to do it without lowering the quality of care, research and education Mayo provides. No layoffs are planned.

Home health aides and personal care aides are the top job postings in Minnesota.

Among the more than 385,000 Minnesotans who have filed for unemployment since March 16, nearly 75,000 are in food preparation and serving.

Vera Mueller, a resident of Sauer Health Care in Winona, Minn., is 104 and survived after testing positive for COVID-19 and developing symptoms. She is possibly the oldest person in the U.S. to recover from the illness.

Minnesotans who rely on the federal assistance program for low-cost telephone and broadband service will not be disconnected from it during the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal Communications Commission last week announced the suspension of service cancellations in an effort to maintain internet service for the growing number of Americans whom the pandemic is forcing to work and learn at home.

