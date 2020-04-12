The number of Wisconsinites testing positive for COVID-19 climbed to 3,341 as of Sunday, April 12, an increase of 128 cases from the day before, Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced. Of those cases, 974 have required hospitalization, for a hospitalization rate of about 29%.

There have been 144 deaths to the respiratory illnesses in Wisconsin to date, according to the DHS daily situation update.

Not all suspected COVID-19 cases are confirmed through lab tests, so the figures do not represent the total number of currently infected residents in the state.

Locally, as of Sunday, April 12:

Pierce County: 7 confirmed cases, and 244 negative tests.

7 confirmed cases, and 244 negative tests. St. Croix County: 9 confirmed cases, and 252 negative tests.

