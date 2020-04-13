HUDSON — Though the growing death toll and suffering caused by COVID-19 has dominated the spotlight in recent weeks, the nation's hospice providers continue to care for patients facing an array of terminal illnesses.

Serving hospice patients during a pandemic presents new challenges for an already difficult job. Dr. Mark Stannard is medical director of Moments Hospice and has practiced medicine in western Wisconsin since 1998. We asked him about safety precautions being taken by hospice workers, how family caregivers can protect their loved ones and how to cope with a loss caused by illness.

Find resources for dealing with trauma associated with the COVID-19 pandemic on the Resilient Wisconsin website, www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/resilient .

Q: What changes have Moments Hospice and home health aides made in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Stannard: At Moments we continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 by following proper glove and hand washing techniques, as well as wearing personal protective equipment when we encounter a suspected or confirmed test. We also partner with our nursing home and assisted living partners to help to provide care for our patients as we always have. We don’t limit any visits to our patients and we follow the nursing home/assisted living protocols for which of our staff can enter the facilities.

Q:Health care organizations across the country have warned of medical equipment shortages. Does Moments Hospice have what it needs?

Stannard: Fortunately we’re in a much better place than many health care organizations. When we saw what was possibly coming to the area back in February, we started to plan ahead as an organization and order PPE equipment that would be needed. As the CDC has made updates to policies for COVID-19, we’ve placed orders to follow their guidelines. We will continue to do so to ensure our staff, patients, fellow health care workers and all of their families are safe by following the CDC precautions for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Q: In this time of social distancing, what can unpaid caregivers do to help protect family members or friends in failing health?

Stannard: I would recommend wearing a mask as directed by the CDC if they are providing care like toileting, bathing, etc. And liberal use of technology to keep the social contacts going. One way that we at Moments Hospice are doing so, is offering free telehealth and ways to still connect to family and friends through Facetime, Zoom, etc.

Q: From your perspective in the hospice industry, what advice do you have for someone coping with the serious illness or death of a loved one?

Stannard: It’s OK to grieve at one's own pace. A person’s grief process does not always follow a textbook pattern and everyone has their own journey. Ask for help and support when needed, it’s not a sign of weakness or lack of character.

If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.