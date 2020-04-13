Four weeks into Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order, there are signs the state is “flattening the curve” of COVID-19 infections, Gov. Tony Evers said Monday, April 13. But he urged residents to continue practicing social distancing to help slow the spread of the respiratory illness.

Flattening the curve refers to stretching the rate of infection over a longer timeframe, therefore reducing the strain on public health agencies and the health care system.

“Not only is this the right thing to do from a health and safety standpoint, but it’s the only way we will all be able to get back to life as we have known it,” Evers said of social distancing during the state’s COVID-19 situation update news conference.

He added: “When we talk about flattening the curve, we’re talking about fewer people getting sick. We’re talking about less of an impact on our health care systems. We’re talking about saving lives.”

The state will focus on managing the pandemic by building lab capacity for COVID-19 testing and engaging in contact-tracing measures to follow up with people who may have been exposed to an infected person, said Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

As of Monday, Wisconsin had 23 labs running COVID-19 tests with a daily capacity of 3,886 tests.

Situation update

As of Monday, April 13:

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased to 3,428, up 87 cases from Sunday.

36,769 tests have come back negative, an increase of 853 from Sunday.

There have been 993 hospitalizations statewide, up 19 from Sunday; that brings the hospitalization rate to 29% of all confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have been 154 deaths to COVID-19 in the state so far.

The number of confirmed cases so far in Pierce County is seven, and 10 in St. Croix County. There have been no reported deaths to the new coronavirus in either county as of Monday.

“It can sound discouraging to hear an increase in these numbers, but it is important to know that we have actually seen a decrease in the exponential growth as a result of Safer at Home,” Palm said. “We are flattening the curve.”

Key messages for Wisconsinites

Do you think you need to see a doctor?

Contact your physician or complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

For questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:

Text: COVID19 to 211-211,

Visit: 211Wisconsin.org, or

Call: 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

Do you have any personal protective equipment (PPE)?

You can donate or sell large quantities of PPE to help Wisconsin communities that need it the most.

Wisconsin is resilient. And resilience is our way forward.

Resilient Wisconsin will help us grow as a state in the face of COVID-19.

We can’t change our current reality, but we can change how we react to that stress.

Reach out and remember that being resilient does not need to mean being alone. Even in this time of physical distancing, we all need to remember the importance of human connection.

You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you're feeling overwhelmed.

You are Safer at Home.

Research coming out of the World Health Organization on COVID-19 as well as research on previous pandemics all support strategies like Safer at Home and physical distancing policies.

The point of these policies is to buy more time in order to build our health care capacity, including buy needed medical supplies, find more health care professionals, ensure adequate hospital bed and critical care capacity, increase testing, and bulk up our contact tracing teams. This will allow us to get our state ready for the surge and beyond.

The science and the data tells us that staying at home is effective. So, please don't get discouraged; we need to remain vigilant and continue to do everything we can together to stop the spread of COVID-19.

With all of us doing our parts, staying safer at home, we will get through this.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.