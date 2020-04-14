A total of 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in North Dakota on Monday, April 13, the highest single-day increase in cases since the state's outbreak began in mid-March. The state also reported its ninth death from the coronavirus pandemic.

In all, North Dakota is reporting 331 positive tests for the virus, however, state health officials report that 127 people have recovered from the illness. There are currently 13 residents hospitalized with the illness.

Gov. Doug Burgum also announced Monday that a Morton County man in his 80s has died from COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. The man, who Burgum said had underlying health conditions, is the state's ninth person to die from the illness.

Nine of the new cases Monday came from Cass County, which encompasses Fargo and West Fargo. The county's total is now up to 116 — about 35% of the state's total and more than double the amount of any other county. Only two of the new cases come in people 60 years or older.

Six new cases were also announced in Mountrail County, an emerging "hotspot" for the virus.

Over the weekend, health officials ramped up testing in the county, which lies in the northwest part of the state and includes the most populous part of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The county now has the fourth most cases of any county in the state at 27.

The other eight new cases Sunday came from Burleigh, Dunn, McKenzie, Morton, Richland and Stark counties.

Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz issued an order extending his peacetime emergency through May 13 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move pushes out the deadline for the governor's extended executive authority and it ruffled the feathers of Republican lawmakers who said the governor should loop them in to make decisions in responding to the growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Minnesota.

On March 13, Walz declared a state of peacetime emergency due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and has since issued dozens of orders significantly altering day-to-day life in the state.

Walz closed schools, restaurants, bars and areas of public amusement and ordered that Minnesotans stay at home until at least May 4 unless they are performing essential tasks. And on Monday, Walz left the door open to prolonging those deadlines, but he said he hadn't decided yet whether those orders would have to remain intact beyond May 4.

"The virus will lay out the timetable for us," Walz told reporters. "Yes, we all want to open up tomorrow. But people will die if we do that."

As for actual coronavirus cases, health officials reported 100 new positive test results, while deaths remained at 70. No new cases were reported requiring ICU care or hospitalization, while private labs conducted 950 tests and the state conducted 56.

South Dakota

Sanford Health and Gov. Kristi Noem announced a clinical trial that will look at whether the drug hydroxychloroquine is effective in treating COVID-19 in South Dakota.

The announcement was made Monday during a news conference.

"We are going to be the first state in the nation to run a statewide clinical trial on hydroxychloroquine," Noem said.

The controlled study will include 2,000 outpatient individuals exposed to COVID-19, according to a news release.

Noem said that the state has attained 100,000 doses of the drug. South Dakotans wanting to participate in the clinical trial will need to talk with their physician, Noem said. Avera is also participating in the clinical trial, though Sanford Health is leading the effort, according to a news release.

Wisconsin

Another of Wisconsin’s iconic landmark areas is altering its hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore has suspended overnight island use until at least June 20, officials said.

The northern Wisconsin islands in Lake Superior, just off the shore of Cornucopia and Bayfield, will remain open for day use from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but vault toilets will not be available and campfires are not permitted.

Opening of the Apostle Islands visitor centers in Bayfield and Little Sand Bay will also be delayed "due to the delay in on-boarding summer staff," the National Park Service said in a news release Monday. "Virtual visitor centers" will be open around Memorial Day and some staff are available by email and phone.

Last week, Isle Royale National Park announced it was delaying its annual opening until at least June 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around the region

Traffic volumes statewide across Minnesota on Saturday, April 11, were down 40% compared to Saturday averages for April 2019, the state Department of Public Service said. Traffic volumes on Sunday were down 68% compared to Sunday averages for April 2019. A winter storm dumping several inches of snow fell Sunday.



There are 3,428 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services announced Monday. According to figures from DHS, 154 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19.

Smithfield Foods, a meat-packing plant employing 3,700 workers, has developed into a major coronavirus hot spot in the state. Of South Dakota's known 868 COVID-19 cases, 350 are attributed to the Smithfield Foods, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.



There are a total of 868 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of Monday, up by 138 from Sunday. Recoveries are up to 207, up 10 from Sunday. There are 655 active cases in the state.



Minnesota lawmakers on Tuesday, April 14, are set to return to the Capitol (or to drive into nearby parking lots or call in from home) to approve other policies related to the pandemic and the consequences of some of the executive actions aiming to address it.

