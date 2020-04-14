According to a news release:

Cloth masks

Mayo Clinic is now requesting and accepting cloth masks donations. Donors should follow CDC guidance on cloth face coverings for design and material (all cotton). In southeastern Minnesota, donors can drop off homemade sewn cloth masks 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the main entrance. Donation bins are located outside of the building; donors should not enter the facility. Donors are asked to share their information through an online form found on the mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid19 web page. The following facilities are designated collection locations:

Red Wing – 701 Hewitt Blvd., Red Wing, MN 55066

– 701 Hewitt Blvd., Red Wing, MN 55066 Cannon Falls – 32021 County Road 24 Blvd., Cannon Falls, MN 55009

– 32021 County Road 24 Blvd., Cannon Falls, MN 55009 Lake City – 500 W. Grant St., Lake City, MN 55041

– 500 W. Grant St., Lake City, MN 55041 Albert Lea – 404 W. Fountain St., Albert Lea, MN 56007

– 404 W. Fountain St., Albert Lea, MN 56007 Austin – 1000 First Drive NW, Austin, MN 55912

– 1000 First Drive NW, Austin, MN 55912 Owatonna – donations at Allina Hospital/Emergency Department entrance, 2250 NW 26th St, Owatonna, MN 55060

– donations at Allina Hospital/Emergency Department entrance, 2250 NW 26th St, Owatonna, MN 55060 Faribault – donations at District One Hospital, 200 State Ave, Faribault, MN 55021

Those wishing to donate new personal protective equipment supplies should complete a donation form on the COVID-19 page of the Mayo Clinic Health System website. If the list of accepted items changes, the information will be updated on mayoclinichealthsystem.org.

Protective gear and supplies

The following supplies, in unopened original containers are being accepted:

N95 masks

Nitrile gloves

Face shields

Surgical gowns and masks

Items currently not accepted:

Homemade cotton gowns

Open boxes of supplies

Miscellaneous non-medical grade supplies

Food

Food donations must come individually packaged; foods packaged so that multiple people can access one container, such as pizza or a bucket of chicken, will not be accepted. For those who want to donate food items, provide at least an 8-hour notice. Inquiries regarding how to donate cloth face masks, food or other thank you items to staff can be sent to SEMNCE@mayo.edu.

As always, the ongoing safety of patients and staff remains our primary focus. Mayo Clinic Health System sincerely thanks the community for its generosity and care shown toward the organization during this challenging time.

