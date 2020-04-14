ROCHESTER, Minn. — Nine more Minnesotans died of COVID-19, the state health department reported on Monday, April 14, bringing the total deaths in the state to 79.

Single deaths occurred in residents of Ramsey, Dakota and Wilkin counties, and 6 deaths occurred in Hennepin County, which has experienced more than half of the state's total fatalities at 40.

The confirmed case rate jumped by 45 to 1,695 on Tuesday. State health officials believe the confirmed case rate is 1% of the state total, however, meaning the true case count in the state now likely approaches 170,000.

Cases were reported for the first time in three congregate care centers: Bywood East and Meridian Manor in Hennepin County, and Lakewood Manor in Todd County.

On a day in which the governor called for accelerated testing in order to lift the stay-at-home order and return the workforce to their jobs, testing dropped on Monday. Ordinarily, private labs conduct 1,000-1,500 tests a day, Monday they contributed just 775.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.