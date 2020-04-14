There have been 170 deaths in Wisconsin to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, April 14, an increase of 16 deaths from Monday, according to new numbers out by the state health department. Around 30% of the state's confirmed cases have required hospitalization.

The total number of positive COVID-19 tests as of Tuesday climbed to 3,555, while 37,997 tests have come back negative for the respiratory illness.

The seven confirmed cases to date in Pierce County and 10 in St. Croix County were unchanged from Monday's totals, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Flattening the curve

The health department on Tuesday echoed comments by Gov. Tony Evers on Monday that the Badger State was "flattening the curve" of the COVID-19 infection rate — avoiding a spike in cases that could overload the health care system.

An exponential growth model created by the health department originally projected 22,000 infections by April 8, which would have meant between 440 and 1,500 deaths — but the state's Safer at Home order decreased the rate of growth from early March when it was taking 3.4 days to double the number of infections to now doubling every 12 days, according to a news release Tuesday.

“Without effective treatments or a vaccine, the only way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is through non-pharmaceutical interventions that help us maintain physical distancing,” Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard said. “The Safer at Home order has been our main intervention in Wisconsin, and we are beginning to see the results.”

Key messages for Wisconsinites (April 14, 2020)

You are Safer at Home.

The best strategy we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to limit physical contact between people. This is why Safer at Home and physical distancing policies have proven effective.

The point of these policies is to flatten the curve enough to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed. By reducing the number of cases and delaying the peak number of cases, we are able to build our health care capacity. This includes buying needed medical supplies, finding more health care professionals, ensuring adequate hospital beds, increasing testing, and expanding our contact tracing teams.

We will get through this. With all of us doing our part by staying Safer at Home, we will flatten the curve and save lives.

Wisconsin is resilient. And resilience is our way forward.

Resilient Wisconsin will help us grow as a state in the face of COVID-19.

We can’t change our current reality, but we can change how we react to that stress.

Reach out and remember that being resilient does not need to mean being alone. Even in this time of physical distancing, we all need to remember the importance of human connection.

You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you're feeling overwhelmed.

