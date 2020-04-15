North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum extended the mandatory closure of certain businesses Wednesday, April 15, citing the need to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

Burgum's announcement means music venues, gyms, movie theaters, massage and tattoo parlors and hair and nail salons will remain closed until at least April 30. Restaurants and bars are still permitted to offer drive-thru, takeout and delivery services but cannot serve patrons in-house.

Thirteen conservative North Dakota lawmakers have signed a letter asking Burgum to rescind the orders mandating the closure of certain businesses and restricting movement of returning travelers and family members of COVID-19 patients. The legislators, most of whom are affiliated with the libertarian-leaning Bastiat Caucus, said the orders have "resulted in immeasurable social and economic harm" for businesses and residents.

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 people have signed an online petition asking Burgum to go further with restrictions by issuing a "stay-at-home" order. It's unclear how many of the signers are residents of the state.

South Dakota

The Smithfield Foods pork plant plant in Sioux Falls is the now nation's largest coronavirus hot spot, with more than 600 cases linked to the facility, pushing the South Dakota total past 1,000, state officials said Wednesday.

Testing has found another 88 Smithfield workers diagnosed with COVID-19, for a total of 518. Another 126 individuals connected to those workers have also tested positive, state officials said, which means 644 cases are linked to the now-shuttered pork processing plant.

The Smithfield outbreak, where testing continues, has now exceeded in size two other major hot spots with over 500 cases: The U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt docked in Guam and the Cook County Jail in Chicago.

Gov. Kristi Noem said a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has arrived in South Dakota and will tour the plant on Thursday.

While South Dakota is forecast to see an easier virus peak in June, Sioux Falls is bracing for the same challenge a month earlier.

The virus is expected to peak in Sioux Falls in mid-May, a month before the state as a whole, state and local officials said Wednesday.

The virus will fill between 1,200-1,300 hospital beds in the city, a total Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken described as "bumping up against the ceiling" of local capacity.

There are 999 cases in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, home to the state's largest city. The Sioux Falls area now has nearly as many cases as the five-county Twin Cities metro area in Minnesota, with 1,068 cases.

The number of confirmed cases in the state rose 180 to 1,168 on Wednesday.

Minnesota



The Minnesota Department of Health reported eight more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total mortality from the illness in the state to 87 persons. Single deaths were reported in Clay and St. Louis counties, and six deaths were reported in Hennepin County.

ICU admissions jumped by 18 on Tuesday, from 75 to 93, the highest one-day jump so far in absolute numbers, while hospitalized patients jumped by 20 to 197. Another 114 cases were diagnosed on Tuesday, raising the laboratory confirmed case count to 1809.

The state health economist has stated that the actual case count is likely 100 times higher, however, and the health department believes the virus is circulating widely in the state.

Testing remained lower than previously recorded, with the state health department contributing just 128 new tests on Tuesday and private labs contributing 873, less than a thousand for the second day in a row.

Wisconsin

A variety of measures aimed at solving social and economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic passed the State Assembly on Wednesday. The broad bill would allow the Legislature's budget committee the power to allocate up to $75 million for state programs to pay for the pandemic's impact. It would also remove a one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance applications and require health insurers to cover COVID-19 testing.

The bill was approved 97-2 in the state's first-ever virtual gathering. About half of the legislative body's members joined deliberations via video conferencing.

There were 157 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Wednesday, and 10 more deaths from the disease. State health officials report there have been 3,790 confirmed cases and 183 deaths in the state.

Around the region



The LM Wind Power facility in Grand Forks will temporarily halt production after multiple workers tested positive for COVID-19. Nine workers at the facility have tested positive for the illness. It is not yet known how long the plant will remain closed. There are about 900 workers at the facility.

The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday announced 24 new cases of COVID-19. The figure represents a single-day high in confirmed cases since the outbreak began in mid-March. The total positive tests for the virus in North Dakota is up to 365, however 142 people have recovered and nine people have died from the illness. There are currently 13 residents hospitalized with the illness.

Beadle County, S.D., went from one of the counties with the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases to having zero positive cases in less than a month. Out of the 21 positive cases in the county, 19 have recovered. Two Huron residents, Bob Glanzer and Mari Hofer, died after testing positive for the virus earlier this month. Huron Police Chief Mark Johnson said the Beadle County Unified Task Force has also set up processes for testing at a location on the South Dakota State Fairgrounds to help limit exposure at the Huron Regional Medical Center. “We’re doing everything that we can to get the word out to try to get as much information out as possible,” Johnson said.

The Minnesota Senate will return to chambers Thursday to consider bills proposed before the coronavirus outbreak. Other measures to help combat the economic downturn due to the virus are in the works, including allowing beer and wine to be served with takeout orders.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.