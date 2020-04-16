Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, April 16, joined several other governors around the country in extending a statewide order suspending non-essential businesses and activities — though with some changes.

The Wisconsin Safer at Home order will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, according to a news release. It was set to expire April 24.

The order keeps public and private K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the school year.

Starting April 24, non-essential businesses will be allowed to increase operations to include deliveries, mailings and curbside pick-up.

Additionally, golf courses in the state will be allowed to open after April 24 with some restrictions. Clubhouses and pro shops will remain closed.

The state posted a Frequently Asked Questions document about the order available here.

“A few weeks ago, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but because of the efforts of all of you, Safer at Home is working. That said, we aren't out of the woods just yet,” Evers said in a statement. “As I've said all along, we are going to rely on the science and public health experts to guide us through this challenge. So, as we extend Safer at Home, I need all of you to continue doing the good work you've been doing so we can keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and get through this storm together.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state increased to 197. There have been 3,875 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness in the state so far, and 40,974 negative tests.

Locally, there have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County and 11 confirmed cases in St. Croix County to date, according to the health department.

Midwest coalition

Thursday's announcement was joined by news Evers would join Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and governors of Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky in coordinating efforts to reopen economies in the Midwest.

Protests against stay-at-home orders were held Thursday outside the governor's mansion in St. Paul and Wednesday in Lansing, Michigan. A similar rally in Madison was being organized for April 24 on Facebook.

Evers on Thursday said he understands the frustrations residents and business owners have about the economic impact of the Safer at Home order, but reiterated the importance "flattening the curve" of COVID-19 infections to avoid the health care system from being overloaded.

Wisconsin residents are urged to continue staying home whenever possible, avoiding social gatherings and washing hands frequently.

Last updated 2:33 p.m., April 16, 2020. This is a developing story.

Changes in the extended order

Businesses and activities ramping up service and operations

Public libraries: Public libraries may now provide curb-side pick-up of books and other library materials.

Public libraries may now provide curb-side pick-up of books and other library materials. Golf Courses: Golf courses may open again, with restrictions including scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed.

Golf courses may open again, with restrictions including scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed. Non-essential Businesses: Non-essential businesses will now be able to do more things as Minimum Basic Operations, including deliveries, mailings, and curb-side pick-up. Non-essential businesses must notify workers of whether they are necessary for the Minimum Basic Operations.

Non-essential businesses will now be able to do more things as Minimum Basic Operations, including deliveries, mailings, and curb-side pick-up. Non-essential businesses must notify workers of whether they are necessary for the Minimum Basic Operations. Arts and Crafts Stores: Arts and craft stores may offer expanded curb-side pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks or other personal protective equipment (PPE).

Arts and craft stores may offer expanded curb-side pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks or other personal protective equipment (PPE). Aesthetic or Optional Exterior Work: Aesthetic or optional exterior law care or construction is now allowed under the extended order, so long as it can be done by one person.

Safe Business Practices

Safe Business Practices for Essential Businesses and Operations: Essential Businesses and Operations must increase cleaning and disinfection practices, ensure that only necessary workers are present, and adopt policies to prevent workers exposed to COVID-19 or symptomatic workers from coming to work.

Essential Businesses and Operations must increase cleaning and disinfection practices, ensure that only necessary workers are present, and adopt policies to prevent workers exposed to COVID-19 or symptomatic workers from coming to work. Safe Business Practices for Retailers that Essential Businesses and Operations: Retail stores that remain open to the public as Essential Businesses and Operations must limit the number of people in the store at one time, must provide proper spacing for people waiting to enter, and large stores must offer at least two hours per week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations.

Retail stores that remain open to the public as Essential Businesses and Operations must limit the number of people in the store at one time, must provide proper spacing for people waiting to enter, and large stores must offer at least two hours per week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations. Supply Chain: Essential Businesses and Operations that are essential because they supply, manufacture, or distribute goods and services to other Essential Businesses and Operations can only continue operations that are necessary to those businesses they supply. All other operations must continue as Minimum Basic Operations.

Other changes

Schools: Public and private K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Public and private K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Local parks and open space: Local health officials may close public parks and open spaces if it becomes too difficult to ensure social distancing or the areas are being mistreated.

Local health officials may close public parks and open spaces if it becomes too difficult to ensure social distancing or the areas are being mistreated. Travel: People are strongly encourage to stay close to home, not travel to second homes or cabins, and not to travel out-of-state if it is not necessary.

People are strongly encourage to stay close to home, not travel to second homes or cabins, and not to travel out-of-state if it is not necessary. Tribal Nations: Tribal Nations are sovereign over their territory and can impose their own restrictions. Non-tribal members should be respectful of and avoid non-essential travel to Tribal territory. Local government must coordinate, collaborate, and share information with Tribal Nations.

Tribal Nations are sovereign over their territory and can impose their own restrictions. Non-tribal members should be respectful of and avoid non-essential travel to Tribal territory. Local government must coordinate, collaborate, and share information with Tribal Nations. Duration: The changes in this order go into effect on April 24, 2020. The order will remain in effect until 8 a.m. on May 26, 2020.

