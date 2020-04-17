The number of virtual doctor visits has exploded due to COVID-19, and the trend is likely to continue long after the pandemic has subsided, according to two area clinic systems.

Mayo Clinic has seen a 100-fold increase in video visits in recent weeks, and a 20-fold increase in patients being monitored remotely from home instead of in the hospital, a spokeswoman said.

More than half of all Allina Health visits are now done virtually, upwards of 5,000 per day, according to a news release April 15. Four weeks ago, virtual care accounted for less than 1% of visits.

“Our patients and providers have adopted virtual care very quickly and this will permanently change how we deliver care even after the COVID-19 pandemic passes,” according to David Slowinske, Allina Health senior vice president of operations. “We are focused on how to make the experience simpler, more accessible to all consumers and we are working to blend the seamless transition from a virtual care visit to our physical locations for services like lab and imaging.”

Avoiding face-to-face health care reduces the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for patients and staff, as well as conserves in-demand medical supplies such as masks and gloves.

“Patients have wanted this for a long time,” said Dr. Stephanie Erickson, regional medical information officer and a primary care physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing.

The technology for virtual visits at Mayo Clinic has been available for a few years, but the pandemic brought the concept to the forefront, she said. Virtual visits are likely to remain a common health care option as Mayo Clinic slowly ramps back up to normal business.

HealthPartners, meanwhile, announced last month the training of more than 2,000 clinicians to use video visits, including for mental health care.

Though video calls allow doctors to pick up on patients’ body language and other nonverbal cues, there are inherent limits to telemedicine and procedures that can’t be done over an internet connection.

A recent virtual visit for an acute orthopedic issue was challenging, said Cindy Shingleton of Lake City, and left her feeling unsupported compared to an in-person appointment.

Erickson said doctors have learned to get creative with virtual visits over the past three weeks to care for a range of patients, from infants for well-baby checks — minus the immunizations — to the elderly.

Delayed procedures

Mayo Clinic, Allina Health and HealthPartners joined other health care providers across the country in delaying some medical procedures and surgeries in response to COVID-19, adding a potential layer of stress for patients during an already stressful time.

A Red Wing woman said her father was diagnosed with cancer in March, just as clinic policies started to change. She asked not to be named because her father has not publicly told anyone about the diagnosis.

Her father was told the cancer is not fast spreading, so now he’s waiting for surgery to be scheduled to remove the tumor, the woman said. The uncertainty has been difficult.

“He is doing his best to be the stoic, strong dad he has always been, but it's impossible not to notice the additional stress and anxiety this is causing on him,” she said.

Clinics and emergency rooms are open, but the pandemic has necessitated triaging patients and pushing back procedures, Erickson said, adding Mayo Clinic plans to start conducting semi-urgent surgeries as early as next week.

“We've never stopped caring for our patients, we've just had to do it in a different way,” she said.

