ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Ecolab CEO Doug Baker will discuss the ways public-private partnerships have strengthened Minnesota’s response to COVID-19 and provide an update on actions the state is taking at 2 p.m. Monday, April 20.

Walz and Baker will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink and Department of Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis.

