ROCHESTER, Minn. -- It was only late last week that Nobles County, home to the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington, reported just two confirmed cases of coronavirus. On Monday, the county had reached 76 cases of COVID-19, and the facility announced an indefinite closure of the plant.

Chippewa County reported its first case of the virus, and nine deaths were reported Monday, raising the state total to 143. The deaths were in Clay, Olmsted, Ramsey, St. Louis and Hennepin counties, the latter of which had five.

The southwestern Minnesota outbreak is the state's first test of the outstate healthcare capacity and was said to be among the first goals for state health officials of the state's suddenly enlarged testing capacity, a week-old resource that has not yet been reflected in daily testing activity counts.

Testing continued to remain stalled at 1,134 on Monday while positive cases jumped by 114, the sixth straight day of 100 or more cases. The state now reports 2,470 cases, but the actual cases count is believed to be as much as 100 times that amount according to modeling provided by the state health economist.

ICU use, another critical metric as the state attempts to contain demand on the fixed capacity of the state ICU beds, rose another 10 patients to 126.

Cases were reported for the first time St. John' Lutheran Assisted Living in Freeborn County, and Tradition in Hennepin County.

This story will be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.