Gov. Tony Evers is expected to discuss the state's "Badger Bounce Back" plan outlining criteria for a phased reopening of the economy.

“As we've learned over the past month, in the most difficult of circumstances, Wisconsinites will rise to the occasion, helping each other and working together to do what's best for our families, our neighbors, and our communities,” Evers said in a news release. “That's what the Badger Bounce Back is all about: our resilience as a people and as a state. I am excited and hopeful about this plan. While being safe at home continues to be important, this plan is an all-out attack on the virus and it begins the process of preparing our businesses and our workforce for the important planning that will result in the safe and logical reopening of our economy.”

The state streams the briefing on YouTube:

This is a developing story.

