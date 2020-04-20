Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, April 20, announced steps for a phased reopening of the state’s economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Badger Bounce Back plan outlines metrics the state would have to meet before businesses shuttered by the state’s Safer at Home order can resume operations, with the goal of first decreasing the human impact of COVID-19 and increasing the capacity of the state’s health care system.

“I’m jazzed and hopeful about this plan,” Evers said. “While being safe at home continues to be very important, this plan is an all-out war on the virus, and it begins the process of preparing our businesses — and the workforce to begin important planning — that will result in the safe and logical phase-in of our economy.”

Wisconsin was not ready Monday to move beyond the statewide Safer at Home order, which closed non-essential businesses and called on residents to avoid unnecessary travel, Evers said in a media briefing streamed on YouTube.

In order to move into the first phase of Badger Bounce Back, the state would need:

to see a 14-day decline of COVID-19 symptoms reported;

see a 14-day decline in positive tests as a percentage of total COVID-19 tests;

ensure hospitals would be able to treat all patients and have testing programs in place for at-risk health care workers; and

to increase capacity for lab testing and contact-tracing measures to track the spread of the respiratory illness.

“Everyone who needs a test should get a test,” Evers said, adding the state’s goal is to conduct 12,000 COVID-19 tests per day, or around 85,000 per week — that's more than all of the testing done in the state since the pandemic began.

Evers announced Monday recent measures to increase testing, including National Guard teams able to provide rapid-response testing in hotspots or underserved areas and the shipment of 2,200 testing supplies and personal protective equipment to respond to an outbreak in Green Bay.

There were 51,102 tests completed in Wisconsin as of Monday, according to numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Of them, 4,499 have come back positive for COVID-19. There have been 230 deaths.

Locally, there have been seven positive tests in Pierce County and 11 in St. Croix County, according to the health department.

The metrics in Badger Bounce Back are based largely on President Donald Trump’s “Guidelines for Opening Up America Again” issued to states April 16, Evers said.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary-designee Andrea Palm detailed Monday what restrictions would be lifted in the first two phases of the plan.

Phase 1 would allow gatherings of up to 10 people, children to return to child care and restaurants to resume dine-in service while continuing to practice physical distancing.

would allow gatherings of up to 10 people, children to return to child care and restaurants to resume dine-in service while continuing to practice physical distancing. Phase 2 increases the gathering limit to 50 people and open bars in Wisconsin while continuing physical distancing.

“Our ultimate goal is to continue to work together with all of you to reopen as widely as possible as soon as is safely possible,” Palm said of the health department.

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will play a key role in the plan. The public-private agency was created in 2011 by former Gov. Scott Walker to promote business growth in the state.

“Our job at WEDC is to support the Badger Bounce Back plan by working with businesses to continue to weather this storm, and now to prepare for the process of reopening the economy,” Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said Monday.

She compared the measured approach to reopening the economy to turning a dial, as opposed to flipping a switch. It will require “nitty gritty, hard work” by businesses to reexamine work spaces and make changes to keep employees and customers safe.

“We all have to be a part of social distancing and respecting each other’s protocols that we’re putting in place,” Hughes said.

Evers extended the state's Safer at Home order last week until May 26. In addition to keeping some businesses closed, the order will keep schools closed through the rest of the academic year.

