RIVER FALLS -- Established just a few weeks ago, the volunteer River Falls Virus Response Team (VRT) has 40 trained individuals already delivering food and necessities to locals who are remaining at home during the coronavirus isolation measures.

So far, the team has successfully delivered food from the River Falls Community Food Pantry where people have placed orders. The team has also been in contact with Family Fresh to aid their grocery delivery service.

The VRT exists also for elderly individuals or those with immune system challenges who place direct orders for groceries or other items through the team’s own contact information.

After orders are sent to the VRT, operations manager Mel Hoffman directs volunteer delivery drivers to pick up and drop off the items anytime between 1-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday during the VRT operational hours.

The next challenge the group is tackling is getting the word out to residents who don’t have access to the internet or a computer and can’t search the group’s website or Facebook page . Thousands of postcards must be mailed out at $0.17 per card.

“The postcard is ready, we’re trying to raise some funds for postage because it’s pretty expensive,” coordinator Bret VanBlaircom said.

Those interested in donating money to the postage costs may mail a check to River Falls Virus Response Team, care of Bret VanBlaircom, to W8134 State Road 29, River Falls, Wis. 54022.

In the next few days there will be a place to make a donation online at riverfallsvrt.com

“Continue to exercise social distancing, washing your hands, stay calm,” VanBlaircom said. “We’re going to learn so much from this experience, people are learning really really good habits from this experience. When we come out of this, we’re going to come out of this better as people.”

The VRT released the following information:

The VRT is classified as an essential service provider and will be serving the River Falls school district boundaries.

Safety and health of volunteers and community members is a top priority.

Volunteers follow the social distancing guidelines of remaining six feet apart from people, including other volunteers and customers.

Volunteers also follow CDC hygiene guidelines, sanitize often, and conduct symptom checks.

After customers order from the store of their choice and the order’s day and time delivery information is set up, customers call the VRT at 715-426-5043 to pick up the order.