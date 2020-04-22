Minnesota state health officials on Tuesday, April 21, sought to emphasize their focus on long-term care settings and the unique vulnerabilities of nursing homes and assisted living centers as areas of high risk for the coronavirus outbreak now in its second month.

Fourteen of the 17 deaths reported Tuesday were among individuals in long-term care settings, the continuation of a trend in which long-term care residents make up roughly a third of the state's total confirmed cases, yet 113, or two-thirds, of the state's 160 deaths.

Health officials say they see no pattern of care settings with higher reported infections before the outbreak being more likely to have coronavirus outbreaks, and that they believe the difficulty for care setting residents lies in the nature of the illness, the closed community of the settings and the necessity of long-term care facilities needing to remain open to staff who then circulate in the general public.

"We know that residents of congregate care settings are at very high risk of severe disease from COVID-19 because of their age and medical conditions," said Kris Ehresmann director of infectious disease for the Minnesota Department of Health. "Because of that, when we're made aware of the potential for COVID-19 to be introduced into one of these settings, we take very rapid action."

Health officials identified 97 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the statewide confirmed case total to 2,567. Health officials caution that the confirmed case count is an undercount; they believe that the true case count is believed to be as much as 100 times higher.

North Dakota

State health officials said the rise in new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota had its smallest increase in more than a week, but Gov. Doug Burgum warned it is not a sign of the outbreak letting up.

Eighteen new cases were confirmed Tuesday, but only 240 test results were announced, a significant drop from recent days when at least 600 tests have been processed.

Burgum said at a press conference Tuesday the "disappointing" low-reporting day is likely the result of fewer residents seeking tests over the weekend. He urged people who are symptomatic or have been in close contact with known COVID-19 cases to "keep advocating" to get tested.

South Dakota

Gov. Kristi Noem is urging the public to not attend a racing event on Saturday, April 25, at Park Jefferson International Speedway.

Noem said Tuesday she will not take any further action to shut down the event at the North Sioux City racetrack in southeastern South Dakota. She did reiterate her executive order urges residents to continue social distancing practices and to avoid unnecessary public outings.

South Dakota reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. South Dakota has had eight deaths attributed to the virus.

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 12 new deaths and 121 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The state has seen increased testing recently, with Gov. Tony Evers announcing Monday testing had expanded from eight labs a month ago to 36 currently. The governor's office also said it has more than 10 testing teams from the Wisconsin National Guard responding to hot spots across the state.

Around the region

Sec. Marcia Hultman of the Department South Dakota Labor and Regulation said the state has paid and processed about $30 million in unemployment benefits thus far. As a comparison, at this time last year the state paid about $540,000 in unemployment claims.

Ten of the new North Dakota cases Tuesday came from Cass County, which encompasses Fargo and West Fargo. The state's most populous county now has 255 known cases — or 40% of the state's total.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission is considering taking measures to lessen the impact on the state's oil industry amid plummeting crude oil prices. The countrywide and global demand for oil has dropped with travel restricted in many places due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Department of Mineral Resources director Lynn Helms was instructed Tuesday to hold a hearing on the subject.

The University of Minnesota system will be implementing a tuition freeze for a majority of its students in the fall in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal, which was brought forth by University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel, was approved during a special Board of Regents meeting Tuesday, April 21. “The unpredictability of the pandemic and the challenges we face as a leading research, teaching and outreach institution make this a critical moment in the university’s nearly 170-year history. Difficult decisions lie ahead, but so do strategic opportunities,” board chair Ken Powell said in a statement.

COVID-19 cases soared again on Tuesday for Nobles County in southwest Minnesota, rising 25 in one day to 101. The county is home to a 2,000-employee JBS USA pork plant in Worthington now experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus, and which closed until further notice on Monday.

