ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state posted another single-day record for deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, April 22. Nineteen fatalities were reported, all but one in Hennepin County.

The lone outstate mortality was recorded in Nobles County, which recorded another 25 cases on Wednesday, and which has gained nearly all of its 126 confirmed cases in less than one week.

The outbreak in the southwestern Minnesota county is believed to be tied to the recently shuttered JBS pork plant in Worthington, which is currently the focus of an extensive state health department contact tracing response.

Food plants have joined testing and the elevated mortality within long term care facilities as among the primary concerns for state health officials in slowing the outbreak statewide. On Tuesday, cases were reported at the Jennie-O turkey plant in Willmar, although Kandiyohi County, remained steady at 3 cases on Wednesday.

Testing rose to 1647 on Tuesday, but remains far below the stated goal of quickly getting to 5,000 tests daily. During state senate testimony on Tuesday health officials described a disconnect between state directives for ramped up testing, and the differing actions of private health systems who carry out those tests. Gov. Tim Walz has called a news conference on Tuesday to address testing.

This story will be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.