ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will be joined by the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota and other Minnesota health system leaders to make an announcement about COVID-19 testing in Minnesota at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.

Walz will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm; Dr. Jakub Tolar, dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School and vice president for Clinical Affairs; Dr. William Morice II, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories; Andrea Walsh, president and chief executive officer for HealthPartners; and Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

