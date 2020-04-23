Minnesota is about to become the first state in the nation to test every person with the symptoms of coronavirus.

In a joint show of cooperation following agreements executed earlier that morning, Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials announced Wednesday, April 22, a $36 million alliance linking the Minnesota Department of Health, the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota and the state's leading health systems in a program to offer free, speedy testing for coronavirus to all who need it.

The initiative will also make extensive use of antibody testing to determine the spread of the illness in the state.

"I said at the beginning that this was a moonshot," Walz said, "Well, the ship is on the launch pad. This is not a state that's just going to get through COVID-19, this is a state that's going to lead the nation out of this. The plan we have put in place should allow Minnesota to conduct more testing than any place else in the country, and potentially the world."

Dr. Jakub Tolar, dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School, said he is optimistic the program could be ready in "two to three weeks, maybe less."

The state posted another single-day record for deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday. Nineteen fatalities were reported, all but one in Hennepin County.

The lone outstate mortality was recorded in Nobles County, which recorded another 25 cases on Wednesday, and which has gained nearly all of its 126 confirmed cases in less than one week.

North Dakota

North Dakota will look to increase the number of COVID-19 tests performed per day to 1,800 by the end of the month, Alan Dohrmann, the adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, said at a press conference Wednesday.

The state laboratory in Bismarck recently added nine new lab technicians and six pieces of testing equipment in hopes of bringing capacity up to 3,000 tests per day by next month, Dohrmann said.

Gov. Doug Burgum urged residents Wednesday to seek out a test if they feel symptoms of the illness or have been in close contact with a known case. The governor has frequently said that expanding testing is a key component in reopening closed businesses.

Fourteen North Dakota residents have now died from the illness, with the North Dakota Department of Health confirming Wednesday that a Cass County man in his 40s has died.

The department also announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 on 602 tests Wednesday.

The total number of positive tests for the virus in North Dakota is up to 679; however, 229 people have recovered from the illness. There are currently 23 residents hospitalized with the illness, up six from Tuesday.

South Dakota

Gov. Kristi Noem said she has been advised that a report on Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to be released Thursday, April 23.

State officials announced that as of Wednesday, 783 of Minnehaha County’s 1,555 total confirmed positive cases are Smithfield employees.

The Sioux Falls pork processing facility shut down and is now considered to be the top hot spot in the nation for the novel coronavirus.

The CDC report will play a role in determining when the facility will be able to reopen and begin processing hogs again.

Meanwhile, the state saw an additional reported death and 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin reported 225 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and four additional deaths due to the disease. So far, 246 people in Wisconsin have died from the illness.

Around the region

Health officials will head back to Grand Forks on Thursday to perform 700-800 tests for COVID-19. Much of the testing in the state's third most populous county will focus on close contacts of workers at the LM Wind Power manufacturing plant in Grand Forks, which has experienced the most severe outbreak in North Dakota.

Hog farmers are scrambling to recoup losses as a third pork production plant, a Tyson plant in Iowa, closed due to the pandemic. "There are two ultimate losers here, the farm themselves and the communities those farms support," said David Preisler, CEO of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. "Not only the farms themselves, the trucking company, the electrician. There’s a whole host of infrastructure built to support farmers. For every animal that can go through a plant, that’s one less that has to be put down. But we don’t have any other choice."

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.