ROCHESTER, Minn. — The pace of deaths quickened in the state on Thursday, April 23, with 21 new fatalities reported, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The 21 deaths were another one-day high, bringing the state total to 200.

Ten deaths were recorded in Hennepin County, three each in Ramsey and Winona counties, two in Washington County, and one each in Fillmore, Clay and Olmsted counties.

In a continuation of the outbreak associated with the 2,000-employee JBS pork plant in Worthington, 70 more cases were reported in Nobles County, bringing the total for that rural southwestern county to 196 with one death.

As the state embarks on an ambitious effort announced Wednesday to significantly ramp up testing, daily lab totals are expected to rise and with them the identification of cases that would have otherwise escaped tabulation. After days of declines, Minnesota hit its highest one day testing total Thursday, with 2,204 tests.

Gov. Tim Walz has set a benchmark for the state to perform as many as 20,000 tests a day, a goal that could take three to four weeks.

New confirmed cases hit a one day high at 221, raising the state's confirmed positive case count to 2942. The state believes the positive case count is a significant undercount.

Also on Thursday, intensive care unit use dropped three beds, to 104 total, with 164 Minnesotans hospitalized in non-ICU settings. The state has the ability to house as many as 2,638 patients in an ICU setting.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.