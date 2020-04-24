ST. PAUL — Twenty-one more Minnesotans have died from the coronavirus and its complications and 243 more have become sick with the illness.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday, April 24, reported that 3,185 Minnesotans had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, of 53,787 tested in total. The state processed 2,239 tests Thursday, the greatest single day test total to date.

State health officials warn that figure significantly undercounts the number of people who are infected or have had the disease because testing has not yet been made available to all who show symptoms.

In total, 221 have died from the illness or its complications, officials reported. There were 278 hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19 and 111 were intensive care units. Another 1,594 infected with the illness have recovered and are out of isolation.

Patients were confirmed to have the illness in 78 of Minnesota's 87 counties and Nobles County, home to the now-closed JBS pork processing plant, reported an increase of 62 more confirmed cases as compared to a day prior. Kandiyohi County, which houses the Jennie-O Turkey Store plant, saw confirmed cases grow to 12, up eight from a day before.

Deaths reported from the virus occurred in Anoka, Hennepin, Olmsted and Ramsey counties.

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday issued executive orders allowing between 80,000 and 100,000 workers in the industrial, manufacturing and office sectors to return to work as early as Monday if business owners set in place a plan to reduce risk of transmission at their non-customer facing workplaces. And students would remain at home for the remainder of the academic year to reduce the risk of transmission at schools, he announced.

The governor and state health officials were scheduled to provide additional details about the new cases of COVID-19 Friday at 2 p.m. on a call with reporters.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.