Leaders in Minnesota and Wisconsin set goals this week to boost daily COVID-19 testing, a crucial first step to reopening state economies restricted by stay-at-home orders.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, April 20, announced Badger Bounce Back , a multi-phased plan to allow non-essential businesses to ramp up operations. The plan calls for increasing COVID-19 testing to 12,000 tests per day, or around 85,000 tests per week.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday, April 22, an agreement with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to test all residents showing symptoms of the respiratory illness. That would mean a lab capacity of around 20,000 tests per day.

Confirming COVID-19 infections through testing aids state and local health departments with contact tracing, the process of identifying and isolating people who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus in order to prevent it from spreading unchecked in communities. At the outset of the pandemic, testing was limited to high-risk patients or those showing specific symptoms in an effort to conserve medical supplies. Minnesota and Wisconsin are now moving to testing all patients with suspected infection.

The number of COVID-19 cases is relatively low in western Wisconsin, with the vast majority of infections found in eastern counties around Madison and Milwaukee. There have been eight cases in Pierce County and 13 in St. Croix County as of Friday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services .

The infection rate in Goodhue County and southeastern Minnesota has also been relatively low compared to the Twin Cities and neighboring counties. There have been 19 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goodhue County as of Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health . In Dakota County to the north, there have been 136 cases and six deaths.

Peaking this fall?

Availability of testing has not been an issue in southeastern Minnesota, and Mayo Clinic has kept up with demand and a “steady stream” of patients utilizing drive-through testing at sites such as Red Wing, said Dr. Deepi Goyal, an emergency medicine physician and Mayo Clinic Health System chairman of clinical practice for southeastern Minnesota.

“I think that’s, in part, why we’ve been able to maintain such a low doubling rate (of COVID-19) in our area,” he said Friday during a conference call with reporters.

With a slowed rate of infection, Goyal said the local peak of COVID-19 is not expected until mid-to-late fall.

“Which is great, because we don’t anticipate we’ll be in a situation like New York where the health care system is completely overwhelmed,” he said.

Because COVID-19 impacts are anticipated to linger for a year or more, Goyal said Mayo Clinic is taking steps to begin seeing patients who have had elective procedures or other health care appointments pushed back. He urged patients with health concerns to contact their provider.

“We have maximized every aspect of safety as much as we can to make sure that those patients can get the care that they need,” Goyal said.

Executive orders

Wisconsin’s governor announced the statewide Safer at Home order would be extended until May 26, with some easing of restrictions on non-essential businesses starting Friday. Schools also will remain closed through the academic year. The GOP-controlled state Legislature is fighting the extended order at the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The court had not issued an action on the lawsuit and a requested injunction as of Friday afternoon.

Across the river, Walz on Thursday issued executive orders allowing between 80,000 and 100,000 workers in the industrial, manufacturing and office sectors to return to work as early as Monday if business owners set in place a plan to reduce the risk of transmission at their non-customer facing workplaces. Students will remain at home for the remainder of the academic year to reduce the risk of transmission at schools, he announced.

Forum News Service contributed to this story.

Testing by the numbers

Here are the ongoing COVID-19 totals for Minnesota and Wisconsin as of Friday, April 24. Not all suspected cases are confirmed through testing, so the numbers do not reflect how many people have contracted the respiratory illness in each state.

Minnesota

53,787 completed tests

3,185 cases

756 patients hospitalized

221 deaths

Wisconsin

59,929‬ completed tests

5,356 cases

1,353 patients hospitalized

262 deaths

