ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Deaths from COVID-19 continued to climb in Minnesota, hitting 23 fatalities on Saturday, April 25, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Seventeen of the deaths were in Hennepin County, three were in Clay County, two in Ramsey County and one in Wilkins County. The ages ranged from individuals in their 60s to a Hennepin County resident older than 100. All but one, a Hennepin County resident in their 60s, were in long-term care facilities.

“We express our condolences to the families and friends of those who died,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a statement. “We continue our work along with many partners around the state to protect Minnesotans and prevent additional deaths. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”

To date, a total of 244 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Testing, access increase

As promised during an announcement Wednesday by Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials, testing continued to climb on Saturday, hitting another single day high of 2,514 tests for the day. That was a near-tripling of testing activity in just five days.

Walz has set 5,000 tests a day as a benchmark for the robust testing capacity needed to return the state to mitigated economic activity. The newly created virtual testing lab joining the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota expects to be able to process 20,000 tests daily, a number that would place the state among the most highly tested states in the country.

On Friday the state launched a public-facing, one-stop, "If You Are Sick" web page -- mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/ -- complete with a self-screening tool and a directory of testing locations statewide.

The screening tool prompts visitors with a short series of questions. The flow chart advises Minnesotans to get tested if they have fever and either a cough or shortness of breath. It also advises testing for those without symptoms who have been told they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

A review of the page's statewide directory of testing locations appears to show the majority of clinics participating at this time have opened their criteria to test all Minnesotans with symptoms, as well as asymptomatic patients who are contacts of infected persons. A minority of centers still test only those who are members of high-risk categories or professions.

Willmar, Worthington outbreaks continue

Cases jumped again on Saturday in Kandiyohi County, home to two Hormel Jennie-O turkey plants, which the company closed for cleaning on Friday. The plants, which employ 1,200 workers, identified 14 workers with the virus on Friday. On Saturday, the state reported another 12 cases in the county, bringing the new total to 28.

These numbers were eclipsed by the 67 new cases reported on Saturday for Nobles County, home to the 2,000-employee JBS USA pork plant in Worthington. Nobles County now has 325 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

With health officials describing both regions as something of a test run for future hot spot containment protocols, caseloads are expected to continue to rise for the rural locations and any adjoining counties that provide housing to affected workers as the state directs its focus on widespread testing, tracing and isolation.

There are now 288 patients hospitalized with coronavirus in the state, with 109 of those in intensive care.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.