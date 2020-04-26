ROCHESTER, Minn. — COVID-19 claimed the lives of another 28 Minnesotans, health officials reported Sunday, April 26 — the most deaths reported in a day since the outbreak began.

It was the sixth consecutive day that the statewide death toll from COVID-19 either set or tied the mark for most deaths in a day.

All but five of those fatalities were people living in long-term care congregate-living facilities.

As of Sunday, a total of 272 people have died from the illness in Minnesota.

Hennepin County residents accounted for 22 of the 28 deaths. Health officials also reported one COVID-19-related death in Olmsted County over the weekend — the sixth death in the county.

Another 156 confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified in Minnesota, bringing the total to 3,602. Of those, 1,774 people have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

Currently, 285 people are hospitalized for the virus, with 115 people requiring treatment in intensive-care units. The number of patients in ICU has flattened somewhat since peaking at 126 on April 20.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.