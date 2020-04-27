More Wisconsin businesses deemed non-essential will be allowed to resume some operations under an executive order announced Monday, April 27.

The order signed by Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm lets dog groomers, small-engine repair shops, upholsterers and other businesses open for curbside drop-off provided they are operated by a single staff member, follow disinfecting practices and take payments online or over the phone. It also allows for the reopening of car washes and outdoor recreational rentals under similar distancing and disinfecting guidelines.

The order goes into effect 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, according to a news release. The state set up an FAQ document about Safer at Home here .

Business owners with questions are directed to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, https://wedc.org .

“This order means that every business across our state can do things like deliveries, mailings, curbside pick-up and drop-off, and it's an important step in making sure that while folks are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement Monday.

The order builds on eased business restrictions under the governor’s Safer at Home order extended to May 26, including the opening of golf courses and curbside services at libraries.

New milestones

Monday’s announcement came at a time when small businesses in the Badger State and nationwide were struggling after weeks of stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of the respiratory illness COVID-19. Evers described the state’s strategy of reopening the economy as a tempered approach — “turning a dial” and not “flipping a switch.”

Also on Monday the state announced a new milestone for COVID-19 in the state as the number of lab-confirmed cases climbed past 6,000. A new hotspot for coronavirus cases was identified in Brown County around meat processing plants in the Green Bay area. There were 853 positive test results in the county as of Monday, the second highest countywide tally behind Milwaukee County, according to DHS .

Statewide and local COVID-19 numbers as of Monday:

6,081 positive test results

1,415 hospitalizations

281 deaths

9 cases in Pierce County and 13 in St. Croix County

“These numbers are why we need to commit to Badger Bounce Back,“ Palm said in a media briefing Monday.

Badger Bounce Back is the state’s multi-phased plan to reopen the economy based on “gating criteria” that would need to be met: downward trends of influenza- and COVID-like illnesses over a two-week period, downward trend of positive tests for COVID-19 over two weeks and hospital criteria yet to be finalized.

None of the criteria have been met as of Monday, according to the state’s Badger Bounce Back website .

The plan calls for increasing testing capacity to 12,000 tests per day and hiring 1,000 contact tracers, investigators who can identify residents who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus so they can isolate and prevent unchecked spread in communities.

The extension to the Safer at Home order is being challenged by the GOP-controlled Legislature. Lawmakers filed a suit to the Wisconsin Supreme Court last week arguing it is an overreach of the health department’s power that would leave the state "in shambles," according to the filing.

Evers blasted the lawsuit as an attempted power grab by Republicans.

Health department officials have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to respond to the filing.

