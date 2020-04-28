Several Wisconsin state parks and forests are set to reopen Friday, May 1, according to a directive Tuesday from Gov. Tony Evers to the Department of Natural Resources.

The 34 outdoor areas will operate with limits on the number of visitors allowed in and other special conditions to prevent overcrowding and allow for appropriate social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Kinnickinnic and Willow River state parks were identified as likely to reach visitor capacity at times, and people will be restricted from entering the parks until others leave. DNR recommended visiting parks during non-peak hours, before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

“Outdoor recreation is important for both physical and mental health, and I know how important it is to Wisconsinites to get outside and enjoy Wisconsin’s natural resources and spring weather,” Evers said in a statement. “With a few adjustments, like closing one day a week for maintenance and reduced hours of operation, folks should be able to get outside and enjoy our parks safely and respectfully.”

The parks were originally closed out of an abundance of caution after they attracted unprecedented crowds of people, according to a news release.

Here are the latest updates from DNR:

Admission required starting May 1

An annual park sticker and/or trail pass will be required to visit state parks and trails.

Annual stickers will be available for purchase with credit card by phone 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. seven days a week by calling toll free: 1-888-305-0398. We thank you in advance for your patience as we may be experiencing heavy call volumes.

Annual passes are NOT available for purchase at individual properties. Visitors must have an annual admission sticker adhered to their vehicle or proof of purchase for entry.

Once proof of purchase is shown, visitors must place proof of purchase on the dash of the windshield while parked within the boundary of the property.

The 2020 annual vehicle admission sticker is valid through Dec. 31, 2020.

Hours of operation

State parks and forests will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, a change from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Properties will be closed to the public every Wednesday for maintenance and upkeep.

Northern Forests, Flowages, Lower Wisconsin Riverway, and Wild Rivers will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Specific properties listed below. Black River State Forest Brule River State Forest Chippewa Flowage Flambeau River State Forest Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest Governor Knowles State Forest Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest Pike Wild River Pine-Popple Wild River Turtle Flambeau Flowage Willow Flowage

Hunting and fishing will be allowed on all open properties in accordance with legal season structure and hours. Access to some areas may be limited to walk-in or water access only.

The following properties will remain closed for the health and safety of the public, staff, and property integrity: Gibraltar Rock state natural area Pewit’s Nest state natural area Parfrey's Glen state natural area Dells of The Wisconsin River state natural area



Boat launches

DNR boat launches are open at open state properties.

All anglers and recreational boaters should practice social distancing and keep travel to a minimum.

If individuals can lawfully access Wisconsin’s rivers and lakes, they are free to navigate upon them while engaging in outdoor recreation.

Trails

All linear/rail trails are open to the public, which includes ATV trails.

The Ice Age Trail remains open.

An annual state trail pass is required for anyone age 16 or older biking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding or in-line skating on certain trails. A state trail pass is NOT required for walking or hiking. The annual trail passes are valid through Dec. 31 of the year they are issued.

Restrooms and buildings

Restrooms at all state properties will be closed. This includes the closure of restrooms on properties currently open to the public.

All other facilities will remain closed, including towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, contact stations and concession buildings.

Attractions where social distancing cannot be achieved will be closed as needed at various properties.

Pre-determined safety capacity limitations

At times, many properties will likely reach their pre-determined safety capacity. When this happens, visitors may be denied entry to the park until existing visitors leave. Visitors are encouraged to explore other DNR recreation areas or visit during non-peak hours before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

State Parks likely to temporarily prohibit additional visitors include: Copper Falls Devil’s Lake Governor Dodge Governor Nelson Harrington Beach Hartman Creek High Cliff Interstate Kinnickinnic Kettle Moraine Southern Unit Lapham Peak Perrot, Rib Mountain Roche-a-Cri Whitefish Dunes Willow River



Camping and events