Badger Bounce Back, the plan to safely reopen the Wisconsin economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is based on the state’s ability to track and quickly respond to new cases of the respiratory illness.

“It’s about isolating or boxing in the people with the virus, rather than isolating and boxing in all the people,” Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Tuesday in a media briefing.

In a state with 5.8 million people, what would widespread testing and contact tracing look like?

The plan calls for increasing testing capacity to 12,000 tests per day as well as adding 1,000 contact tracers -- workers trained to identify residents who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus so they can stay home and prevent unchecked spread in communities.

“Just think about what we’re aiming to do,” Willems Van Dijk said.

If the state reaches the goal of conducting 85,000 tests per week, and if 10% come back positive for COVID-19, that would mean 8,500 interviews by contact tracers.

Assuming each person who tests positive has had contact with five other residents, that adds more than 42,000 interviews needed to be conducted.

“We’re not there yet,” Willems Van Dijk said about the state’s capacity for contact tracing, “but we’re making progress.”

The state upped its testing capacity to nearly 11,000 tests per day as of Tuesday, she said. But capacity is only half of the story. The state was utilizing a portion of that capacity, conducting 2,000 to 3,000 tests per day, she said.

Her message to residents: Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should call their health care provider to get tested.

That’s a change from previous guidelines to limit testing to high-risk or seriously ill patients in an effort to conserve medical supplies.

Find a list of COVID-19 symptoms at www.cdc.gov/covid19 .

Contact tracing

In addition to contacting residents who test positive for COVID-19, health officials will be contacting everyone who has a test — even before the results are known — to tell them to isolate at home until the test comes back, Willems Van Dijk said.

Contact tracing is handled primarily by local health departments.

In Pierce County, all Public Health staff are trained in contact tracing and three county staff outside of the health department are being trained to assist, Health Officer AZ Snyder said Tuesday. So far the county has been able to keep up with contact tracing, reaching out to people who tested positive as well as all medium- and high-risk contacts within 24 hours.

To the north in St. Croix County, the health department has 4.5 full-time equivalent nurses performing contact-tracing work, Public Health Administrator Kelli Engen said. The county temporarily rehired two former county health department workers to assist, and also has a list of a handful of people with public health experience who voiced an interest in helping out.

To support those efforts, the state health department has

trained 259 contact tracers for field work;

prepared 78 more contact tracers ready to go soon; and

will begin training 50 contact tracers this week.

Despite the additional workers, Willems Van Dijk recognized the lofty task of statewide contact tracing. DHS is exploring ways to use technology to aid in the task.

She said residents can help efforts by continuing to follow distancing guidelines in the state’s Safer at Home order .

Snyder and Engen echoed the benefits of the order.

“Our first couple cases had many contacts that took hours to reach out to,” Snyder said. “With people reducing their physical interactions, our recent cases had only household and work-related contacts. That means for each case, many less people have been exposed.”

“Safer at Home has significantly helped the public health system reduce the amount of time we are spending with contact tracing as people’s close contacts have greatly reduced with the positive cases we have seen in SCC,” Engen added.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Wisconsin

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers reported by DHS as of Tuesday, April 28, 2020:

6,289 positive test results

63,535 negative test results

1,456 hospitalizations

300 deaths

Locally:

9 cases in Pierce County (7 have recovered), with 387 negative results

13 cases in St. Croix County (10 have recovered), with 471 negative results

