The health and justice departments responded Tuesday, April 28, to a Wisconsin Supreme Court lawsuit brought by the GOP-controlled state Legislature against the extended Safer at Home order.

The response by Gov. Tony Evers’s administration asks the Supreme Court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing state law gives the Department of Health Services a broad range of powers to implement emergency measures to control pandemics such as COVID-19.

The Democrat governor said the lawsuit, if successful, would endanger the lives of Wisconsinites.

“Safer at Home is working. It is saving lives,” Evers said in a statement Tuesday evening. “This lawsuit puts people’s lives at risk by trying to take away Safer at Home, the best and most effective tool we have to save lives and prevent our hospitals from being overrun.”

Evers directed DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to extend the Safer at Home order until May 26. The extension, with eased restrictions allowing some businesses to ramp up operations, went into effect Friday, April 24.

Republican lawmakers called for a six-day hold on the order to give time for the health department to work on a new plan.

Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald in a joint statement said the extended Safer at Home order is an abuse of power that threatens the state economy and personal liberties in the state.

“There’s immense frustration regarding the extension, as it goes beyond the executive branch’s statutory powers,” they wrote in the statement. “Wisconsinites are forced to sit by with no voice in the process.”

Evers pointed to a slowing number of positive tests for COVID-19 — from cases doubling every 3.4 days before Safer at Home to now doubling every 12.4 days — as proof of the order’s success.

He said the six days to promulgate a new plan would not be enough due to the review process, legislative hearings and public comment period.

“Deadly viruses don’t wait around while bureaucrats and politicians jump through procedural hoops. An effective response requires swift action by public health experts, which is why state law gives DHS the power to act quickly to stop the pandemic and save lives,” Evers said.

More than 200 organizations, businesses, medical professionals and others last week signed a letter of support for the Safer at Home order.

The Legislature has until 4 p.m. Thursday, April 30 to reply to the Evers administration’s response.

