The record-setting 2,915 tests given on Tuesday were offered by differing health systems working under integrated direction by a virtual lab within Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota.

They placed a special focus on Nobles and Kandiyohi counties, the state's two coronavirus hotspots. On Wednesday, positive cases jumped by 138 in Nobles County, home to an outbreak at the 2,000 employee JBS pork plant in Worthington, and by 24 in Kandiyohi County, home to two Jennie-O Turkey Store plants. Both have been temporarily shuttered.

There were 18 deaths reported on Wednesday, 16 in Hennepin County and two in Ramsey County, bringing the state total to 319

In total, the state recorded 463 new cases on Wednesday, dwarfing the record 365 cases identified on Tuesday, April 28. The state now has 4644 confirmed cases of coronavirus, though health officials believe that number is an undercount.

ICU use fell to 119 beds, but non-ICU hospitalization continued to climb to 201 patients.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz and the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) announced that the state had signed a lease on Presbyterian Homes-Langton Shores in Roseville as an alternate care site to take overflow hospitalized patients with mild conditions.

The site is to be used in the event the state's hospital system approaches capacity.

“Minnesotans deserve as much peace of mind as we can give them during this pandemic, and signing this lease is another way we’ve made good use of the time Minnesotans have bought us by staying home and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Walz in a statement. “By setting up this alternate care site in Roseville, our team is making sure that — should it ever be needed — our hospitals have the capacity they need to treat all patients who need care.”

“Every day in the State Emergency Operations Center, we are working to prepare Minnesota for the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joe Kelly, director of Department of Public Safety, division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Should we ever reach the point when we need extra space in our hospitals, this alternate care site will be ready for Minnesotans.”

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.