With the Legislature challenging the extended Safer at Home order to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, RiverTown Multimedia compiled statements from area lawmakers to see where they stand on the issue.

The statewide order, extended until May 26, put limits on business operations, closed K-12 schools through the academic year and urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Starting last week, restrictions were eased to allow golf courses to reopen and non-essential businesses to resume deliveries, mailings and curbside pick-up. The state posted a Frequently Asked Questions document about the order available here .

The Republican-controlled Legislature is suing Gov. Tony Evers’s Administration over the extended order, calling for a six-day injunction so the state health department can work with lawmakers on a new plan.

The administration responded to the lawsuit Tuesday, and several groups filed briefs with the court commenting on the case. Now the Legislature has until 4 p.m. Thursday, April 30, to reply.

The area’s three Republican state representatives issued a joint statement on the Safer at Home order on April 23:

Rep. Shannon Zimmerman (R-River Falls)

“While social distancing policies have been extremely effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Wisconsin, we must be careful not to use a one-size-fits-all approach in fighting the pandemic. After talking to countless healthcare providers, I am convinced that COVID-19 is not going away and that we need to start thinking of creative ways to protect public health while at the same time safely reopening Wisconsin for business.”

Rep. Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond)

“Legislative leaders have repeatedly asked Governor Evers to work with us to develop a plan, but he refuses to give us a seat at the table. Last week the administration extended the Safer At Home order without any input from the Legislature or the public. This choice by the Governor is entirely inconsistent with the federal recommended guidelines, as well as the bipartisan actions that others are now taking to begin opening up their states.”

Rep. Warren Petryk (R-Town of Washington)

"Hundreds of constituents in our area are very concerned for themselves and their economic future. They have contacted me about what the next steps will be for us to successfully emerge from this pandemic. They are telling me that right now they feel this governor is not providing a clear path forward and people feel that their voices are not being heard. This lawsuit will let the people have a voice in this process through the representatives they elected and create more hope, more optimism, and more healing."





---





The area’s two state senators, both Democrats, had this to say:

Sen. Patty Schachtner (D-Somerset)

“Safer at Home is working. Eighty six percent of Wisconsinites support the Governor’s business and school closures because most of us agree that this initiative is the best way to keep everyone safe. We have already begun to turn the dial to relax some restrictions on business operations, but we have to do this thoughtfully and gradually. Especially in rural counties like ours, we can’t risk overwhelming the healthcare system with more COVID-19 patients than our CNAs, nurses, and doctors can safely treat.

“There are so many actions the Legislature could be taking to support people through this pandemic instead of spending taxpayer money on another lawsuit. We should be providing emergency support to food banks and local governments, protecting law enforcement that are at risk of contracting COVID-19 on the front lines, and expanding programs to keep small businesses and farmers afloat. I have been urging action on those issues for weeks, and it’s our responsibility to support the people of Wisconsin during this emergency.”

Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire)

“The GOP is hell-bent on prolonging the COVID-19 impact in Wisconsin by lifting the Safer at Home order. They already proved they can’t be trusted throughout this public health emergency when they sat on their hands during the election and waited over three weeks to even do anything to help people struggling during this difficult time. They are clearly more interested in exerting their power and thwarting Governor Evers’ ability to responsibly lead than working together to get through this pandemic. Governor Evers’ efforts in recent weeks to loosen restrictions, based on the guidance of scientists and medical professionals, is an optimistic sign that we’re moving forward in the right direction to protect Wisconsinites and work safely.”