ROCHESTER, Minn. — Nobles County, population 21,000, now has nearly double the laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus as Ramsey County, population 550,000.

The case count in the rural southwestern region of Minnesota rose by 127 to 742 on Thursday, April 30, while Ramsey County rose just 42 cases, to 374.

The development, one of many curiosities in a new set of case numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health, is a sign of the intensive coronavirus testing initiative underway in the Worthington area, site of an outbreak at a 2,000-employee JBS pork plant.

It's also a suggestion that statewide numbers could potentially soar, were such intensive testing applied more widely. With 26 deaths, Ramsey County would appear to have far more cases than Nobles County, which has just one death so far.

The new numbers for Thursday confirmed that daily testing output continues to grow within Minnesota under the direction of Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, as predicted by health officials. Testing jumping to 3,532 tests for the day, another 500 tests over Wednesday's one-day record of 3,000 tests.

All told, the state reported 492 new cases for the day, bringing the laboratory confirmed total to 5,136 cases, a number widely believed to be an undercount.

In other developments, rural Martin County on the state's southern border has become a hot spot once again, doubling from 43 to 88 cases in just four days.

So has Stearns County in central Minnesota, which has leapt from 88 to 267 cases in three days. Those numbers likely reflect the fact that Stearns County is home to another testing initiative, in response to an outbreak within a recently closed Jennie-O Turkey Store processing facility in Melrose.

Deaths are not rising in Minnesota at the same rate of new cases. The state health department reported 24 deaths on Thursday, 16 in Hennepin County, two each in Anoka and Ramsey counties, and one each in Clay, Washington, Dakota and Winona counties.

The state total for deaths from coronavirus is 343.

Pressure is building on the state health care system, however. The use of ICU beds jumped by 11 on Thursday to 130, and the use of non-ICU hospitalization jumped by 34 to 235.

This story will be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.