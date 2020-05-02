Students at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls are finishing spring semester online due to the coronavirus pandemic. They can also access a number of campus services online through the university’s website.

Career Services offers career planning advice to UWRF students and alumni. It has switched to an entirely virtual mode along with the rest of campus.

Director of Career Services Melissa Wilson said it continues to support students.

“When the announcement was made that our office would be working remotely, we met as a staff to determine what services should continue to be offered, and how we could best reach students to ensure they know we are still here to assist them,” Wilson said. “This is a difficult time for everyone and it’s important that we keep students at the center of our work.”

There are a number of ways that students can take advantage of services provided by the staff. Personalized feedback is offered on résumés around the clock.

“We offer résumé reviews by email, phone and, if requested, virtual meetings,” Wilson said.

Instagram Live Events provide live peer-to-peer conversations and any student is welcome to participate. The last one is May 6. Marketing communications sophomore Clarissa Heavner said, “I’m definitely taking advantage.”

Handshake is a platform similar to LinkedIn, a professional social network for career development. Handshake allows college students to network to find internship and job opportunities after graduation. Students can also to take online career assessments that explore specific job titles. Career exploration also help students explore specific majors.

Mock Interview Day usually offers face-to-face interviews with real-world professionals. Students are rated on their performance which gives them practical experience for future professional interviews. However, for the students who missed that opportunity due to the pandemic, virtual interview coaching is available.

“Our entire staff is working remotely,” Wilson said.

Students can participate in mock interviews with the staff in addition to getting feedback on résumés and cover letters.