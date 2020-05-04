Wisconsin aims to be among the top states in the country for per-capita COVID-19 testing on the path to reopening the economy, boosted in part by a slate of drive-through testing sites supported by the Wisconsin National Guard.

Locally, Pierce and St. Croix counties are partnering to host a pair of testing events:

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Western Wisconsin Health, 1100 Bergslien St., in Baldwin; and

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at St. Croix Valley Innovation Center, 3329 Casey Street in River Falls.

Appointments are required by calling 715-928-3969 to avoid long lines, according to a news release. People who work in Wisconsin as well as residents age 5 and older are eligible for testing if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms are:

Fever of at least 100.4 degrees

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

“If we get positive cases through this event, we will be able to isolate those people and trace their contacts to stop further spread in our communities,” St. Croix County Health officer Kelli Engen said in a news release.

On the flipside, should a small number of tests come back positive, that could provide data used toward reopening activities prohibited by the statewide Safer at Home order.

Drive-through events are designed to get a better sense of the local impact of the disease, and are not intended to replace testing by local health care providers, Pierce County Health Officer AZ Snyder said.

Wisconsin has increased testing capacity to 85,000 tests per week, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

“But capacity is not the same as utilization, so we have some work to do to ensure everyone who needs a test is getting one, and to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin,” Evers said during a media briefing.

Community testing events are part of the governor’s Badger Bounce Back plan to gradually reopen the economy and increase the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted. The state also plans to offer free testing for staff and residents at nursing homes; respond to community hotspots, including testing of all workers at business-centered outbreaks; and ensure health care providers have access to testing supplies.

Confirming cases of COVID-19 helps health officials with contact tracing, the process of identifying and isolating people who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus in order to prevent it from spreading unchecked in communities. Early in the pandemic, testing was limited to high-risk patients and people exhibiting specific symptoms in an effort to conserve medical supplies.

By the numbers

Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm provided an update Monday on the state’s COVID-19 statistics. As of May 4, 2020:

8,236 positive tests

80,467 negative tests

1,621 hospitalizations (20% of cases)

340 deaths

10 positive cases in Pierce County (7 patients had recovered)

20 positive cases in St. Croix County (11 patients had recovered)

Safer at Home lawsuit

The announcement of Monday’s numbers — an increase of 922 positive test results and 13 deaths over the weekend — came a day before a lawsuit by Republican lawmakers against Palm and other state officials was scheduled to go before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The GOP-controlled Legislature seeks an injunction on the Safer at Home order, arguing it is an overreach of the health department’s power. Palm extended the order at the direction of the governor until May 26.

READ MORE: Here’s where local lawmakers stand on the Wisconsin Safer at Home order

State Assembly leaders were scheduled to meet with Evers on Monday to discuss the state’s response to the pandemic. The lawmakers sent a joint letter to the governor late Friday requesting the meeting.

According to the letter: “Right now, business owners are seeking any kind of guidance, clarity or timeline. Without any level of certainty, people are beginning to lose hope. With no end of the shutdown in the foreseeable future, there is a realistic chance that many businesses will close for good.”

Oral arguments before the Supreme Court were scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.