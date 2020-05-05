The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday, May 4 reported 34 new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, 25 of them in Cass County.

The total number of positive tests for the virus in the state is up to 1,225, but 540 people have recovered from the illness, including 23 announced Monday. There are 31 residents hospitalized with the illness. Twenty-five North Dakotans, including 18 Cass County residents, now have succumbed to the illness, which has claimed more than 68,000 lives nationwide.

Cass County, which encompasses Fargo and West Fargo, is the state’s most populous county and now has 630 known cases — more than half of the state's total. The department reports that 244 Cass County residents who previously tested positive have recovered.

The department announced 1,401 test results Monday, marking the first day of this month the state and health care providers have failed to meet a goal of evaluating 1,800 tests daily. Gov. Doug Burgum has said the goal is to test 4,000 people per day by the end of May.

The other nine new cases Monday came from Grand Forks, Burleigh, Morton and Stark counties. Stark County, which encompasses Dickinson, now has 57 known cases.

A total of 34,754 tests for the virus have been reported by the state, and 36 counties now have at least one known case of the illness.

The number of cases in residents and employees of nursing homes and long-term care facilities increased to 171 on Monday. More than three-quarters of the cases tied to nursing homes have come in Fargo, including 34 at Villa Maria, 23 at Eventide, 21 at Rosewood on Broadway and 13 at Bethany on 42nd.

Burgum has said the state is aiming to test every resident of a nursing home or long-term care facility in North Dakota.

Minnesota

Nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday.

Seven of the deaths were recorded in Hennepin County and two in Stearns County. The deaths bring the new total of lives lost in the state to 428.

The number keeps the state on a lower-mortality trajectory than has been projected by state models for the start of May.

The University of Minnesota School of Public Health model now in use for planning purposes by Gov. Tim Walz and health officials projects a peak some time in June or July, and projects that the state is on course for seeing 22,000 deaths for the year. The state plans to update that model later this week.

The state recorded another 571 cases on Monday, on 3,309 tests for the day. The new cases include a continuation of the spike underway in Stearns County, which added 139 cases, bringing its new total to 728.

South Dakota

South Dakota's known cases of coronavirus climbed to nearly 2,700, the state Department of Health reported Monday.

State public health officials reported testing had found another 37 cases of the coronavirus, raising the state total to 2,668. Of those, 817 are active cases. Sixty nine South Dakotans are hospitalized with COVID-19, out of 211 ever hospitalized.

An outbreak at the DemKota Ranch Beef plant in Aberdeen continues to worsen. There are now 41 plant workers diagnosed with the illness, said Dr. Josh Clayton, state epidemiologist. Brown County, where Aberdeen is the county seat, added six new cases Monday for a total of 65.

The known fatalities from COVID-19 in the state remained at 21, after rising sharply in recent days due to deaths from an outbreak at the Good Samaritan Society senior care facility in Sioux Falls. There are approximately 90 known cases at the nursing home, including residents and staff, Clayton said.

Sioux Falls continues to be the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the state, home to 87% of the state's diagnosed individuals. Of the newly reported cases Monday, 29 were in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which contain Sioux Falls.

Wisconsin

The state Department of Health Services reported 8,263 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Monday, an increase of 272 cases from the day before.

According to health officials, 340 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

There has been a total of 80,467 negative tests for coronavirus, an increase of 2,470 from Sunday to Monday, WPR said.

Around the region

The North Dakota Department of Health canceled mass testing events in Fargo on Monday, citing a shortage of supplies needed to evaluate COVID-19 tests in the state laboratory. Some future testing events, including one slated for Williston on Tuesday, will also be rescheduled to a later date.

Business owners, members of the clergy and Republican state lawmakers on Monday, May 4, renewed their appeals to Gov. Tim Walz to speed the process of reopening sectors shuttered due to the coronavirus. Walz’s current stay at home order runs until May 18.

Minnesota National Guard aircraft will fly over the state Wednesday, May 6 in a tribute to those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The spectacle will be visible in Brainerd, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Little Falls, Minneapolis, Monticello, Hastings, Robbinsdale, Rochester, Saint Cloud, Saint Louis Park, Saint Paul, Stillwater, White Bear Lake and Woodbury, according to the Guard.

The Trump Administration is privately projecting a steady rise in the number of cases and deaths from the coronavirus over the next several weeks, reaching about 3,000 daily deaths June 1, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times, nearly double from the current level of about 1,750.

