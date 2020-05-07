ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will provide an update on Minnesota's response to COVID-19 and discuss the state’s plan to protect Minnesotans living in long-term care facilities from COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7.

Walz will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly.

