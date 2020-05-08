ST. PAUL -- As the coronavirus claims the lives of thousands of Americans and takes its toll on the country's way of life, one 5-year-old from a small Minnesota town wants to spread hope to everyone who needs it.

Kindergartner Axel Lopez Grism, with help from his grandmother Cara Grism, has been sourcing driftwood from the shores of Lake Pepin on the Mississippi River in Lake City to make what they call Crosses of Hope. What began as a hometown project -- delivering the homemade crosses with a note attached to neighbors -- has spread far beyond southeastern Minnesota.

Cara Grism, who works with her family's school bus service Bluff Country School Bus, said it started one day when Axel rode along with her to drop an empty bus off at his elementary school. She said "you could tell his little mind was working," and he asked why he and his classmates can't go to school.

She took him on a walk along the river and explained the pandemic, and said that what people need right now is hope as they're cooped up inside, losing their jobs or afraid of falling ill.

"All of a sudden, he’s walking along the shores of Lake Pepin down by the beach and he picked up these two pieces of driftwood," she said. "He made a cross and he said, 'Look Nana, we could maybe give them crosses of hope ... then they would know it’s going to be OK.'"

"That was pretty emotional for me," she continued, "to think a little 5-year-old boy wanted to help bring people hope."

They got to work. Grism said she and Axel take walks along the shore, Axel picking out the perfect pieces of wood and collecting them in a bucket. Back home, Grism uses the nail gun to connect the two pieces, and Axel attaches his note.

It started as a local operation, with Axel dropping off the crosses at neighbors' front doors. Then the local television station reported a story on Axel's project, and word spread like wildfire. Now, their Facebook page has over 1,300 followers, and Grism said she fields hundreds of requests to send crosses all over the United States and Canada. She even got one from Ireland. But they do keep half of the crosses to distribute in their own hometown.

"I never, never dreamed it would be like this," Grism said. "But now it’s the first thing I think of everyday when I wake up and I just feel it’s God-driven."

Grism said they don't have help from others: It's just her and Axel. They don't accept payment for their crosses, except sometimes to help cover postage. It's not unusual for them to take a load of 20 or more crosses to the post office at a time, she said.

Asked how it makes him feel to make the crosses, Axel said, "It makes me smile."

Grism joked, "He’s a man of many words. He’s kind of a quiet guy but I think he’s a thinker."

For herself and the rest of Axel's family, Grism said the whole experience has been emotional. And it's not just Axel. She's inspired by the simple things people are doing for their communities through hard times, like putting paper hearts in their windows or writing uplifting messages in sidewalk chalk.

As for her and Axel, Grism said they'll keep making their Crosses of Hope as long as it feels right.

"He’s just got this power that I think really is lifting people up."