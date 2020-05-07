ST. PAUL -- In an attempt to direct the full weight of the state's resources against a worsening daily COVID-19 death rate occurring almost exclusively among residents of long term care, Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials rolled out a five part "battle plan" on Thursday, May 7, meant to lower the daily death counts at the source of their greatest concentration.

The first part of the plan includes expanding the testing for an entire facility when a case is confirmed or multiple residents or staff come down with symptoms.

Testing is now limited in long term care settings to those who show symptoms and their contacts. As part of this testing initiative, the state will utilize pulse oximetry devices on residents in order to determine who may be undergoing a silent loss of oxygen saturation. It also sets out to continue testing, so that it "is not a one and done event."

The second part of the plan is to develop troubleshooting "strike teams" to quickly resolve any obstacles to testing.

The third phase of the plan seeks to empower the state personal protective equipment (PPE) to facilities with outbreaks, rather than waiting for requests. While the fourth and fifth aspects of the plan include putting the state behind the staffing crises in long term care (including making use of the National Guard), and to include a broad range of partners outside of state government.

Health officials believe the initiative will require COVID-19 emergency funding and federal funds, as well.

"Heretofore this has really been an MDH (job)," said commissioner of health Jan Malcolm at an afternoon news conference. "The state Department of Health has been trying to manage these needs across the state. We've been doing a decent job, but we know we don't have the resources to be everywhere as much as we need to be."

“Gov. Walz has heard the call from caregivers for an even stronger Minnesota collaboration to address the need for more testing, personal protective equipment and adequate staffing for senior care settings,” said Gayle Kvenvold, president & CEO, LeadingAge Minnesota, in a statement. “Senior care providers, who are actively working to prevent and mitigate coronavirus in their settings, welcome the news of this action plan and stand ready to implement its recommendations.”

“I am glad to see a renewed focus from the administration on long-term care facilities, which have involved more than 80 percent of the COVID-19 fatalities in Minnesota," said Sen. Karin Housley, R-South St. Paul, in a statement. "Some of these facilities are currently treating more COVID-19 patients than hospitals. I am pleased to finally see concrete plans from the administration for addressing these challenges."

Long term care residents make up 1% of the population, but 15% of the state's laboratory confirmed cases. Just over 80% of the state's deaths from the virus are among residents of long term care, giving the state one of the highest per capita death rates for the virus in the country.

State health officials assert that in an early commitment to aggressively testing within long term care settings, they cast a broader net for persons in congregate living, including not just residents of skilled nursing facilities, but residents of group homes, mental health residences , adult foster care and assisted living communities.

They assert that this decision led to the state testing more sick people, whose deaths were then counted as due to COVID-19, deaths that other states might not have recorded as accurately.

Malcolm said Thursday that the nature of the outbreaks within the state's congregate living facilities have been very unevenly distributed, moreover, with only one in five nursing homes having cases, and most of those having just one or two cases with a few homes having had dozens of cases.

"We hadn't anticipated the number of facilities that would need help," Malcolm said, "that it wouldn't be one or two outbreaks happening at a time. . . Our traditional method of swooping the experts in and having it be very centered on the state health department is not adequate to the task. It has taken us by surprise how many facilities will need this level of enhanced help at the same time."

"We will consider it a big success," Malcolm added, "if we can keep the number of positive cases low after an outbreak begins. We want to keep it in the one, two, three-case range, and not see so many facilities with 10, 20 and more cases."

Malcolm said the pandemic is also shining light on and exacerbating challenges that have always affected the long term care sector, including the difficulty getting skilled help for the difficult, often low-paying work.

Also Thursday, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Stearns County, as the central Minnesota region reported 186 cases, according to state officials. With 1,161 cases, the county now has the second-highest confirmed case count in the state.

Nobles County reported 71 cases Thursday, and has 1,153 cases. Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 2,962.

The state conducted 4,189 tests on Wednesday, and has now tested 97,421 Minnesotans for the virus. Positive cases continue to climb, reaching another new record with 786 for the day. In another unhappy benchmark, the state has surpassed 500 deaths from COVID-19.

The state reported 23 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the new total of lives lost to the illness to 508. One death was recorded in each Clay, Ramsey and Stearns counties, three deaths were recorded in Anoka County, and 17 deaths were recorded in Hennepin County.

Both Stevens and Lake County reported their first cases of the illness, leaving just three of Minensota's 87 counties without cases.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.