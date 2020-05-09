RIVER FALLS — Scores of area residents and workers drove up to get tested for coronavirus this weekend at two testing sites in western Wisconsin. The events were part of a statewide effort to boost testing in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials supported by the Wisconsin National Guard tested 238 people at a testing event Friday, May 8, in Baldwin, Pierce County Health Officer AZ Snyder said. Testing numbers at a River Falls event Saturday, May 9, were not immediately known.

Wisconsin aims to be among the top states in the country for per-capita COVID-19 testing on the path to reopening the economy. Read more about the initiative and statewide Badger Bounce Back plan here.