ROCHESTER, Minn. --- Minnesota health officials received the state's first shipment of the newly approved COVID-19 transfusion antiviral Remdesivir drug over the weekend, health officials said during a press call Monday, May 11.

The treatment is being distributed to patients on a prioritized system based on patient health status. The state received 1,200 vials of the drug, which was not shown to reduce mortality in a recent National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease trial but did shorten the length of stay from 15 to 11 days on average. A similar trial of the drug in China was unsuccessful.

The shipment is enough to treat 109 patients. The state is expecting another 400 vials Tuesday, May 12, enough to treat 36 patients.

The state is also close to launching long-awaited studies needed to ascertain the spread of the illness in the state as determined by the presence of antibodies in a representative sample of the population. These are called seroprevalence studies.

"We are planning some seroprevalence studies," said state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield, "to get a sense of the proportion of people that may have been exposed to this virus. We're just going through the contracts now, and hope to get that up and running shortly."

Lynfield cautioned that the question remains unanswered whether having contracted the virus confers either short- or long-term immunity.

Minnesota health officials reported 13 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday. Nine of the deaths were recorded in residents of Hennepin County, two in Ramsey County and one each in Rice and Stearns counties. Nine of the 13 deaths were among residents of long term care.

The new deaths Monday bring the state total to 591 lives lost in Minnesota over the course of the past eight weeks. If current death totals hold course, it appears the state will likely lose 1,000 lives by the end of May.

In total, the state conducted 4,693 tests Sunday, identifying 528 more cases statewide. Health officials said seven counties with food processing facilities accounted for about a third of the day's total.

"That's good news," said Jan Malcolm, commissioner of the state health department, of the high testing output. "We're consistently processing over 4,500 tests statewide, and we anticipate that number to grow. We want to state very clearly that people who are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 can and should be tested -- we have that capacity now."

Stearns County remains the second-highest county in the state for confirmed cases of the virus, adding 38 on Monday to reach 1,443. Kandiyohi County, home of two turkey processing plants in Willmar, added 32 cases Monday to reach 316 total identified cases. New cases have declined in Nobles County, however, home to an outbreak at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, where just 14 positive tests were recorded Sunday, for a new total of 1,269 confirmed cases.

"We are continuing to see cases associated with processing plants, manufacturing and essential services where employees have to work in closer quarters," said Kris Ehresmann, the director of infectious diseases for the state health department. "We're encouraging robust screening and testing of any employee with symptoms."

Ehresmann described "a range of accepting our guidance" when it came to meat processing facilities and testing. "If we ever feel there is a safety concern, however, the Department of Health works with the Department of Labor and Industry," Ehresmann added, "so if we need to investigate and take action, we have that mechanism."

Also Monday, on an 18-11 vote, the Minnesota House Ways and Means Committee approved a bill that would allow the state health department to use $300 million in federal COVID-19 response funds for beefing up contact tracing.

The measure would provide guidance to the department, recommending it should bring on thousands of temporary employees to call those who’ve been in contact with a Minnesotan who tested positive for COVID-19.

Department officials have said they have about 300 people working in contract tracing, but need about 4,200 to better map the disease’s spread in the state, and to limit contact with those who could have the illness but may not display symptoms.

The bill’s author, Rep. Tina Liebling, D-Rochester, said the measure was key to helping the state “pick up our contact tracing very quickly and very broadly.”

Republican lawmakers on the panel, meanwhile, said they felt it was a change of course in the state’s strategy to combat the disease, a strategy that Gov. Tim Walz has long described as one of "test, trace, isolate."

And they raised concerns about the tracking efforts coming too late.

“This thing is out of the bag,” Rep. Jerry Hertaus, R-Greenfield, said. “This is a waste of time. It won’t serve any purpose.”

At 3,744 cases, a third of the state's cases are in Hennepin County, and at 4,730 positive diagnoses the combined Hennepin-Ramsey county total is 40% of the state's cases. The state has 11,799 laboratory-confirmed cases, but health officials believe the true number is much higher.

