Nine of the deaths were recorded in residents of Hennepin County, two in Ramsey County and one each in Rice and Stearns counties. The new deaths Monday bring the state total to 591 lives lost in Minnesota over the course of the past eight weeks, according to the state Department of Health. If current death total holds, the state appears likely to have lost 1,000 lives by the end of May.

Stearns County remains the second-highest county in the state for confirmed cases of the virus, adding 38 on Monday to reach 1,443. Kandiyohi County, home of two turkey processing plants in Willmar, added 32 cases Monday to reach 316 total. New cases have declined in Nobles County, however, home to an outbreak at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, where just 14 positive tests were recorded Sunday, for a new total of 1,269 confirmed cases.

In total, the state conducted 4,693 tests on Sunday, identifying 528 more cases statewide. The state has 11,799 laboratory-confirmed cases, but health officials believe the true number is much higher.

ICU use dropped by five beds to 194 critical care beds in use. Another 258 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 in non-ICU settings.

This story will be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.