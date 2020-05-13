ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will address Minnesotans about extending the state's peacetime emergency and about possible next steps to contain the coronavirus at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.

Walz will be joined by Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, and Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Joe Kelly.

Walz will hold a press call at 6:45 p.m. A livestream of that call will be available here around then.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

