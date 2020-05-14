ROCHESTER, Minn. — Two days after reaching the Minnesota Department of Health's long-sought, 5,000 daily-test milestone, testing for COVID-19 in the state climbed substantially on Thursday, May 14, according to the health department.

Concerned that the state's ample test capacity was going unused, health officials issued calls earlier this week for Minnesotans with symptoms of coronavirus to seek out testing.

On Thursday, the response is one of soaring test counts, with persons seeking diagnostic tests reaching 6,717. The rise in new testing and the subsequent contact tracing of new cases is considered a pivotal element of loosening the mitigation orders that have been in effect within the state since early March.

From these additional tests, the state Thursday reported 523 new cases, with Rice County reporting 28 cases, Nobles County reporting 29 cases, and Stearns County reporting 49 cases.

The state on Thursday reported 25 deaths, lifting the state total to 663 deaths so far. One death was reported in each Brown, Clay, Dakota, Polk, and Washington counties, two deaths each were reported in Anoka, Stearns and Ramsey counties, and 14 deaths were reported in Hennepin County. Four-fifths of the deaths were among residents of long term care.

The jump in new tests comes despite an apparent softening of the outbreaks in counties home to meat processing plants. As sites of those outbreaks, Stearns and Nobles counties remain among the top four counties in the state for confirmed cases. The health department believes that coronavirus is circulating widely.

Intensive care unit use climbed to 203 beds, with an additional 295 people hospitalized for coronavirus.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.