ST. PAUL — In Minnesota, 5,917 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last day, according to the Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday, May 15.

That's down 800 compared to the previous day's number of completed tests. A total of 808 new cases were reported Friday. Of those new cases 23 were in Nobles County, 32 were in Stearns County and 16 were in Rice County.

Twenty new deaths were also reported in Minnesota on Friday, bringing the statewide fatality number to 683.

The deceased were residents in Anoka, Carver, Dakota Hennepin, Itasca and Ramsey counties. Seventeen of them were residents in long-term care facilities.

Of the 14,240 people who have tested positive in Minnesota over the last several weeks, 8,820 of them no longer need to be isolated, and that's not including deaths.

As of Friday, 498 people were hospitalized across the state, with 200 of those people in an intensive care unit.

As testing capacity increases, state health officials are encouraging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to seek testing.

