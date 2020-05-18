The number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota announced Sunday, May 17, is the largest single-day spike in more than a week. So far, 15,668 cases have been confirmed in Minnesota, with 722 deaths attributed to the illness. As of Sunday, 9,571 people with the illness have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

Also as of Sunday, more than 220 Minnesotans are being treated in intensive care units for the virus and almost 500 people are hospitalized for the illness, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH also announced Sunday a total of 699 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths from the illness. This comes the day before some restrictions on businesses are lifted along with the stay-at-home order put in place by Gov. Tim Walz.

For the fourth consecutive day, more than 5,000 tests for the virus were conducted across the state. Walz has said that being able to conduct 5,000 tests for the virus per day was a key prerequisite for rolling back restrictions.

More than 150,000 people have been tested for the illness statewide since March 5.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health announced 52 new cases of COVID-19, most of which came from the state's hotspot and largest metro area — Cass County.

A man in his 90s with underlying conditions has died from the illness in the county, health officials said. A total of 43 residents, including 33 from Cass County, have now died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. At least 29 of the deaths have come in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, according to health officials.

South Dakota

No new deaths were reported in South Dakota on Sunday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. A total of 44 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

There are 1,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Sunday, up 23 from Saturday.

Wisconsin

The state Department of Health Services on Sunday reported a total of 12,543 positive coronavirus cases, an increase of 356 from Saturday. However, the state’s death total remained at 453 on Sunday.

Around the region

Minot Air Force Base will conduct a flyover of medical centers in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot on Monday, May 18, to honor essential workers.

The Air Force Salute will include one B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron of the 5th Bomb Wing. The bomber can be viewed over the following cities at these times:

1:35 p.m.: St. Alexius Health and Sanford Medical Center, Bismarck (south of hospitals, flying from northwest to southeast)

2:15 p.m.: Sanford Medical Center, Fargo (north of hospital, flying west to east)

2:30 p.m.: Altru Hospital, Grand Forks (west of the hospital, flying north)

3:25 p.m.: Trinity Medical Center, Minot (west of hospital, flying north along U.S. Highway 83)

The flyover can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/minotaf.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.